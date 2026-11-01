Hollyland Promo Code And Review: LARK A2, The 8.5G Wireless Microphone For Creators

MENAFN - GetNews)"Hollyland LARK A2 wireless microphone kit with two clip-on transmitters, USB-C receiver and charging case."Hollyland introduced the LARK A2 at IFA 2026, a pocket-sized wireless microphone with an 8.5g transmitter, AI noise cancellation and up to 42 hours of total battery life with its charging case. This review covers the LARK A2 kits, how it compares with the rest of the LARK range, and the current promo code. SAVE2026 takes 10% off sitewide, verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - November 1, 2026 - Hollyland, the Shenzhen-based maker of wireless audio and video equipment, used IFA 2026 in Berlin to launch two new LARK microphones. The LARK M3 is built for multi-person, multi-camera shoots. The LARK A2 is the opposite: a small, pre-paired system for solo creators who want to clip a mic on and start recording. It went on sale in September, and with creator kit high on many holiday gift lists, it is the Hollyland model most buyers will be comparing in November. For shoppers buying in November 2026, promo code SAVE2026 takes 10% off sitewide at the official Hollyland store.

Active Hollyland Promo Codes

SAVE2026: Saves 10% off sitewide at hollyland. Verified by the publisher and valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the best Hollyland promo code right now?

The best Hollyland promo code in November 2026 is SAVE2026, which takes 10% off sitewide at hollyland and is verified through 31 December 2026.

How to Apply the Hollyland Promo Code

Add the chosen LARK kit or accessory to the cart atProceed to checkout.Find the Promo Code or Discount Code box.Enterexactly as shown.Click Apply and confirm the 10% reduction before payment.

Hollyland LARK A2 Specifications



Transmitter weight: 8.5g, light enough to clip to a T-shirt collar without pulling it down.

Audio: 48kHz/24-bit recording with a signal-to-noise ratio of at least 68dB.

Noise cancellation: three levels of AI noise cancellation, up to 20dB, for traffic, wind and busy rooms.

Battery: up to 7 hours of continuous recording per transmitter, up to 9 hours with AI power saving switched on, and up to 42 hours in total with the charging case.

Quick charge: five minutes on USB-C gives about an hour of recording.

Range: up to 200 metres.

Set-up: transmitters and receiver come pre-paired, with up to six gain levels adjustable in the HollyAudio app. Compatibility: smartphones, tablets, computers and action cameras, with action camera support varying by brand and model.

The LARK A2 also supports voice-driven interaction with AI tools, which Hollyland pitches at people who dictate prompts or code by voice at a desk.

LARK A2 Kits

The LARK A2 comes in three kits. The DUO includes two transmitters, a USB-C receiver and the charging case. The MINI DUO includes two transmitters and the receiver without the case. The SOLO pairs one transmitter with the receiver.

Where the LARK A2 Sits in the Hollyland Range

The LARK A2 is built for one or two voices recorded straight into a phone or laptop. The LARK M3, launched alongside it, connects up to four transmitters and four receivers for interviews, panels and multi-camera productions. The LARK MAX 2 sits above both for professional shoots that need 32-bit recording.

A Practical Gift for Creators

Clear audio is the upgrade most new creators notice first, and the LARK A2's size makes it an easy gift: it works with the phone the recipient already owns, needs no pairing and fits in a pocket. The quick charge suits people who forget to charge kit until five minutes before filming.

Considerations Before Buying



Pick the kit by use: DUO for interviews and two-person content, SOLO for one voice.

The charging case is what takes total battery life to 42 hours, so it is worth including for regular shooters.

Check that the receiver connector matches the recording device. For action cameras, confirm compatibility for the specific model.

Hollyland Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Hollyland promo code work in November 2026?

Yes. SAVE2026 is active in November 2026, takes 10% off sitewide at hollyland and is valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the Hollyland LARK A2?

The LARK A2 is a compact wireless microphone system with an 8.5g transmitter, AI noise cancellation, 48kHz/24-bit audio and up to 42 hours of total battery with its case. It launched in September 2026.

How long does the LARK A2 battery last?

Up to 7 hours per transmitter, up to 9 hours with AI power saving, and up to 42 hours in total with the charging case.

What is the difference between the LARK A2 and LARK M3?

The LARK A2 is built for solo creators recording one or two voices. The LARK M3 supports up to four transmitters and four receivers for multi-person, multi-camera production.

Which LARK A2 kit includes the charging case?

The DUO kit includes two transmitters, a receiver and the charging case.

Is hollyland the official Hollyland store?

Yes. is the official store and the place to apply SAVE2026.

This article contains promotional codes. If a purchase is made using a code provided, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This does not influence the editorial assessment above. Prices, offers, and availability are accurate at the time of publication and may vary by region.

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a Shenzhen-based maker of wireless audio and video equipment for content creators and professional production, including LARK wireless microphones, Mars and Pyro wireless video transmission systems and Solidcom wireless intercoms. The company was founded in 2013. Its focus is making professional wireless production tools practical for solo creators and production crews alike. More information is available at