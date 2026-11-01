Kipchumba Smashes Istanbul Marathon Record by 60 Seconds
(MENAFN) Kenya’s Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba rewrote the men’s course record at the 48th Istanbul Marathon on Sunday, while Ethiopia’s Kasanesh Ayenew Baze took the women’s title.
Kipchumba covered the 42.195-kilometer (26.2-mile) distance in 2:08:44, shaving exactly one minute off the previous mark of 2:09:44. Fellow Kenyan Daniel Kibet set that benchmark in 2019.
Ethiopia’s Sufaro Woliyi Kebeto crossed the line second in the men’s race, and Kenya’s Vincent Kipyegon Ronoh completed the podium in third.
Spor Istanbul, a subsidiary of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, organized the event, and Türkiye Is Bankasi sponsored it. Billed as the world’s only intercontinental marathon, the race started 250 meters (820 feet) behind the July 15 Martyrs Bridge on the city’s Asian side and ended at Sultanahmet Square.
Ethiopia sweeps women’s podium
Baze won the women’s race in 2:24:40. Ethiopian runners took all three podium spots: Azmera Abreha Gdey was second in 2:24:47, just seven seconds back, and Diribe Hirko Alemu was third in 2:25:00.
Turkish runners: Can misses top 10
Huseyin Can was the top Turkish finisher in the elite men’s field, placing 11th in 2:17:53. He had finished in the top 10 last year and missed repeating that result by a single place.
Mert Girmalegesse followed in 12th in 2:18:47. Halil Yasin took 14th in 2:19:31, and Ahmet Alkanoglu was 15th in 2:19:38. Yavuz Agrali finished 16th in 2:21:44.
Kipchumba covered the 42.195-kilometer (26.2-mile) distance in 2:08:44, shaving exactly one minute off the previous mark of 2:09:44. Fellow Kenyan Daniel Kibet set that benchmark in 2019.
Ethiopia’s Sufaro Woliyi Kebeto crossed the line second in the men’s race, and Kenya’s Vincent Kipyegon Ronoh completed the podium in third.
Spor Istanbul, a subsidiary of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, organized the event, and Türkiye Is Bankasi sponsored it. Billed as the world’s only intercontinental marathon, the race started 250 meters (820 feet) behind the July 15 Martyrs Bridge on the city’s Asian side and ended at Sultanahmet Square.
Ethiopia sweeps women’s podium
Baze won the women’s race in 2:24:40. Ethiopian runners took all three podium spots: Azmera Abreha Gdey was second in 2:24:47, just seven seconds back, and Diribe Hirko Alemu was third in 2:25:00.
Turkish runners: Can misses top 10
Huseyin Can was the top Turkish finisher in the elite men’s field, placing 11th in 2:17:53. He had finished in the top 10 last year and missed repeating that result by a single place.
Mert Girmalegesse followed in 12th in 2:18:47. Halil Yasin took 14th in 2:19:31, and Ahmet Alkanoglu was 15th in 2:19:38. Yavuz Agrali finished 16th in 2:21:44.
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