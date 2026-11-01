HCDS Offers Care, Rehabilitation Services For 1,244 Injured Veterans In Northern Regions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Nov. 1 (Petra) - The Hashemite Commission for Disabled Soldiers (HCDS) provides "distinguished" services to disabled military personnel and their families through an integrated system of healthcare, social support, financial aid, and rehabilitation.

These services are offered in recognition of these veterans' sacrifices and service, in coordination with official institutions, the private sector, and other relevant entities.

In press remarks to "Petra," Hamdan Masharfeh, head of the HCDS Northern Region branch, said the current services include various forms of financial assistance, emergency cash aid and transportation allowances for veterans suffering from kidney failure.

He noted that the HCDS provides medical aid tailored to the nature of the injuries and the beneficiaries' specific needs, which includes manual and electric wheelchairs, medical beds and mattresses, walking aids, suction machines, nebulizers, and various other medical supplies and equipment.

To further enhance its capacity to meet medical needs, he said the HCDS has established an in-house workshop for maintenance and manufacturing of medical equipment.

He added that the workshop produces items such as medical beds, ramps, chairs, and assistive devices, helping to fulfill the beneficiaries' needs and ensuring easier access to these essential services.

He indicated that the HCDS places "special emphasis" on rehabilitation, social integration through physical therapy, as well as vocational and cognitive rehabilitation programs.

He stated these initiatives include training beneficiaries and their children in skills to enter the labor market, alongside coordinating with public and private entities to secure employment opportunities.

He noted that the HCDS aims to further develop its services and introduce new methods to improve accessibility for beneficiaries, which secures grants to establish individual, income-generating projects for qualified beneficiaries, diversifies the commission's revenue channels under investment projects and strengthen partnerships with supporting institutions.

According to official statistics, a total of 1,244 injured military personnel are registered with the Northern Branch, distributed across the following governorates: 725 in Irbid, 190 in Mafraq, 180 in Ajloun, and 149 in Jerash. This figure highlights the significant responsibility shouldered by the branch in overseeing the beneficiaries' affairs and providing the necessary services.

//Petra// AG