National Initiative To Help 10 Municipalities Create Child-Friendly Urban Spaces

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- A national initiative was launched Sunday to help municipalities create safer, more inclusive urban environments for young children and their caregivers, with 10 municipalities to receive financial, technical and knowledge-based support for projects focused on early childhood development, public safety and family well-being.

The "My City Cares" initiative, launched under the patronage of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri, is implemented by the Zaha Cultural Center under the ministry's supervision, with support from the Van Leer Foundation.

The initiative focuses on five interventions: improving streets to enhance pedestrian and caregiver safety; establishing institutional nurseries; developing "Karamish" classrooms for children ages 3 to 6, emphasizing play-based learning, expression and creativity; establishing mental well-being centers; and creating outdoor play areas for children from birth to age 5.

The initiative includes the "My City Cares Challenge," which is open to municipalities of all categories across Jordan's governorates. Ten municipalities will be selected to receive support in developing and implementing projects tailored to their communities' needs and priorities.

Following Sunday's national launch, municipalities will receive technical guidance on selecting suitable interventions and preparing proposals through Dec. 31, as part of a phased participation process.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Masri said the initiative reflects a national drive to strengthen municipalities' development role by integrating the needs of young children and caregivers into urban planning, municipal services and public facilities through practical, sustainable interventions.

He stressed that thriving cities begin by caring for their environments, fostering creativity and nurturing talented children to develop citizens who are committed to their country and capable of confronting challenges.

Masri also highlighted the 2026 Local Administration Law, saying it introduced significant changes to strengthen good governance by separating elected bodies responsible for policymaking and accountability from executive management.

He said the law also promotes "interactive democracy" through neighborhood committees, participatory budgeting and public hearings, emphasizing that municipal councils must assess local needs and translate legislation into practical measures through teamwork.

Masri urged municipal leaders to prioritize investment and employee development, highlighting an agreement with the Jordanian Government Administration Academy to train and qualify municipal staff. He noted that municipalities provide approximately 70% of direct services to citizens.

Zaha Cultural Center Executive Director Rania Sbeih said the initiative represents a shift from implementing programs at the center's facilities to expanding their impact nationwide by transferring practical expertise and tested models to municipalities.

She explained that the project's value lies not merely in providing ready-made interventions, but in equipping municipalities with the knowledge, tools and practical experience needed to design, adapt and sustain solutions that respond to local priorities.

Sbeih said the center has already implemented traffic-calming measures at three locations and developed outdoor play areas at several sites with support from the Van Leer Foundation. It has also established 25 "Karamish" early childhood classrooms, manages two institutional nurseries and operates two mental well-being centers, with a third expected to open soon.

She said the initiative builds on these experiences to strengthen municipalities' capacity to independently manage projects that improve the quality of life for children and families, rather than simply replicate existing models.

Van Leer Foundation Jordan Country Representative Farah Jadallah said investing in early childhood requires viewing cities as interconnected environments that influence children's development, health and well-being.

She stressed that improving family life goes beyond providing individual services or public spaces, requiring integrated urban systems that respond to daily needs and place children and caregivers at the center of local policies and decisions.

Jadallah said the five interventions complement one another, with safer streets improving mobility and access to services, nurseries and early childhood classrooms supporting development and learning, and mental well-being centers and outdoor play areas promoting psychological health, social interaction and learning through play and exploration.

She added that integrating these measures into municipal planning can improve children's developmental opportunities, enhance family well-being and foster more inclusive, connected communities.

//Petra// AJ