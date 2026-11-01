Plans Underway To Build 2 Justice Palaces In Aqaba, Tafilah: Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 1 (Petra) –The Ministry of Justice has begun procedures to implement projects for the construction of 2 Palace of Justice buildings in the southern governorates of Aqaba and Tafilah.

These projects follow the approved architectural visual identity for Jordan's judicial buildings and are part of the ministry's plan to modernize court infrastructure, develop judicial facilities, and enhance the quality of services provided to citizens.

In a press statement, Minister of Justice Dr. Bassam Samir Talhouni stated these two projects represent a "significant" step to improve the judicial and administrative work environment.

By constructing modern facilities that cater to the needs of litigants and workers in the justice sector, he said the ministry aims to provide an "appropriate" setting for delivering judicial services.

He stated the projects will adhere to sustainability standards and ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities, which would strengthen access to justice.

He added that the ministry has allocated the necessary funds for 2026 to conduct studies, develop engineering designs, and prepare tender documents for the construction of both projects, in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Works and Housing.

He noted that each building is estimated to have a total area of ​​9,000 to 10,000 square meters, situated on designated plots of land measuring 10 dunums each.

He added that the engineering designs for the two palaces feature the concept of "green buildings" and reflect the ministry's established architectural visual identity for judicial facilities.

Furthermore, he affirmed the designs provide the necessary technical equipment and electromechanical systems, which would ensure the facilities are "fully integrated and aligned" with the requirements of modern judicial operations.

He noted that the estimated cost for constructing each palace in Aqaba and Tafilah ranges between JD6.5 and 7 million.

He announced tenders for the construction work are expected to be issued during the second quarter of 2027, with each project estimated to to take between 3-4 years to complete.

These two projects are part of the Ministry of Justice's initiative to modernize court infrastructure and improve the environment for delivering judicial services.

This effort aligns with broader efforts to update the justice system, enhance efficiency of judicial facilities, and improve quality of services provided to citizens.

//Petra//AG