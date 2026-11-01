Ministry Names Hmoud 2027 City Of Culture In Solidarity After Terrorist Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- Minister of Culture Mustafa Rawashdeh announced Sunday that Hmoud, a village in Karak Governorate, has been selected as the Jordanian City of Culture for 2027, in recognition of its cultural and educational heritage and in solidarity with residents following the recent terrorist attack.

The announcement came during the launch of the 20th edition of the Jordanian Family Library Project, also known as the Reading for All Festival, at the Hmoud Charity Association under the theme "A Library in Every Home." Rawashdeh said the designation honors Hmoud's place in Jordan's national memory, its contributions to education and culture, and the sacrifices of its residents, while reaffirming the role of culture in promoting tolerance, citizenship and social cohesion.

He announced that the Ministry of Culture would implement a comprehensive cultural program in the village in 2027, including a new library, a cultural street, the Hmoud Prize for Arabic Fiction and a memorial commemorating the village's history and the sacrifices of its residents.

The minister said the initiative also sends a message of solidarity following the recent tragedy, emphasizing the importance of knowledge and culture in confronting extremism, hatred and intolerance.

He recalled Hmoud's educational legacy, noting that residents established a school more than a century ago using their own resources to serve children from the village and neighboring villages. He also highlighted the village's literary contributions, particularly renowned Arab novelist Ghalib Halasa.

Rawashdeh said launching the Family Library Project from Hmoud underscores the importance of books and education in combating ignorance and extremism. Publications distributed free of charge during the launch were dedicated to the memory of the village's victims, he added.

The minister said the project seeks to promote reading by making a wide range of books available to families, students and young people at nominal prices, encouraging the development of home libraries and lifelong learning. He invited the public to visit designated exhibition and sales centers across the Kingdom from Nov. 1 to 5.

Rawashdeh also reaffirmed the ministry's commitment, under the national vision led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, to expanding access to knowledge, preserving national identity and promoting moderation and mutual respect.

He began his remarks with a minute of silence and a recitation of Al-Fatiha in memory of the victims, saying the tragedy had affected the entire nation.

Jordanian Family Library Project Director Salem Daham said choosing Hmoud to launch the festival reflects the village's national and cultural significance and reinforces the role of knowledge in protecting communities against extremism.

Speaking on behalf of local residents, Hmoud Heritage Revival Association President Fares Halasa welcomed the initiative, saying it honors the village's history and sacrifices while reaffirming its commitment to education, coexistence and national unity.

//Petra// AJ