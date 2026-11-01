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ASE Turnover Totals JD12.6 Million Sunday

ASE Turnover Totals JD12.6 Million Sunday


Date: 2026-11-01 07:10:05

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- Turnover at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) reached JD12.6 million Sunday. Investors traded 4.4 million shares in 4,496 transactions.

The ASE general share price index fell 1.15 percent to 4,069 points at the close.

The industrial sector index fell 1.35 percent, the services sector index 1.15 percent and the financial sector index 1.10 percent.

Of the 104 companies traded, 19 closed higher than their previous close. Shares of 64 companies closed lower.

//Petra// NQ

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Jordan News Agency

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