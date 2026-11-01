Russian Drone Attack Damages Homes, Warehouse And Vehicles In Lviv Community

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

“We are dealing with the aftermath of an enemy drone attack in the Lviv community. Five residential buildings and a car in the Ahrokhimik cooperative have been damaged. In Riasne-Ruske, a Shahed drone crashed into a house under construction,” the post says.

Sadovyi added that in Pidriasne, debris from an enemy drone damaged two trucks, a passenger car and an empty warehouse building.

No fires have been reported. All relevant emergency and municipal services are working at the sites.

Russian attack sets house ablaze inregion, injuring four

As reported, a Russian drone previously attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region.

Photo: Andrii Sadovyi / Telegram