Russian Drone Attack Damages Homes, Warehouse And Vehicles In Lviv Community
“We are dealing with the aftermath of an enemy drone attack in the Lviv community. Five residential buildings and a car in the Ahrokhimik cooperative have been damaged. In Riasne-Ruske, a Shahed drone crashed into a house under construction,” the post says.
Sadovyi added that in Pidriasne, debris from an enemy drone damaged two trucks, a passenger car and an empty warehouse building.
No fires have been reported. All relevant emergency and municipal services are working at the sites.Read also: Russian attack sets house ablaze in Rivne region, injuring four
As reported, a Russian drone previously attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region.
Photo: Andrii Sadovyi / Telegram
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