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Russian Drone Attack Damages Homes, Warehouse And Vehicles In Lviv Community

Russian Drone Attack Damages Homes, Warehouse And Vehicles In Lviv Community


Date: 2026-11-01 07:09:09

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

“We are dealing with the aftermath of an enemy drone attack in the Lviv community. Five residential buildings and a car in the Ahrokhimik cooperative have been damaged. In Riasne-Ruske, a Shahed drone crashed into a house under construction,” the post says.

Sadovyi added that in Pidriasne, debris from an enemy drone damaged two trucks, a passenger car and an empty warehouse building.

No fires have been reported. All relevant emergency and municipal services are working at the sites.

Read also: Russian attack sets house ablaze in Rivne region, injuring four

As reported, a Russian drone previously attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region.

Photo: Andrii Sadovyi / Telegram

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