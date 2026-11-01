Zelensky Reports Strikes On Russian Defense Industry Plant, Air Defense Assets Worth $70 Million
“Our long-range sanctions have targeted the Rostov region. The Kamensky Combine, a Russian defense industry enterprise involved in missile production, was hit,” he said.
According to Zelensky, Ukrainian forces also struck a Pantsir-S2 air defense system and a command-and-staff vehicle of the S-400 Triumf system.
“The total value of the air defense assets struck is around $70 million,” the President stressed.
He also thanked the personnel of the Security Service of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces involved in the operation.
“We are justly defending ourselves against Russian aggression and doing everything to reduce Russia's capability to continue it,” the head of state emphasized.Read also: Drones attack Lukoil refinery in Russia
As Ukrinform reported, operators of the SSU's Alpha Special Operations Center neutralized 3,198 Russian troops in one week.
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