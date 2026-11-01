Drones Violate Moldovan Airspace Twice During Massive Russian Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Newsmaker, citing Moldova's Ministry of Defense, according to Ukrinform.

“The airspace violation occurred amid Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine,” the statement said.

The drone flew over Moldova's Soroca, Dondușeni and Edineț districts before leaving Moldovan airspace near the village of Viisoara in the Edineț district.

It was subsequently detected flying near the town of Dondușeni. At 18:03, the drone was spotted near the villages of Goleni, Gordinești and Burlănești in the Edineț district.

At 18:12, the drone left Moldovan airspace near the village of Viisoara in the Edineț district.

This was the second such incident within 24 hours.

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As Ukrinform reported, earlier on October 31, amid massive Russian attacks on Ukraine, another drone violated Moldovan airspace. It was detected near the village of Bănești in the Telenești district. For security reasons, the authorities temporarily restricted the use of airspace in northern and central Moldova.

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