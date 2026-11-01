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More Than 400 Athletes To Compete In Fire And Rescue World Championships In Baku

More Than 400 Athletes To Compete In Fire And Rescue World Championships In Baku


Date: 2026-11-01 07:09:03

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Baku will host the 21st Men's and 12th Women's World Championships in Fire and Rescue Sports from November 2 to 8.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), more than 400 participants from over 20 countries are expected to take part in the championships, which are being jointly organised by the MES and the International Sports Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers.

The competitions will be held at the stadium of the Azerbaijan Sport Academy. The event is expected to contribute to the development of fire and rescue sports, strengthen international cooperation in the field and promote the exchange of experience among athletes from different countries.

During the championships, which will run until November 8, athletes will compete in four events: climbing to the second and fourth floors of a training tower using a hook ladder, a 100-meter obstacle course, a 4×100-meter fire relay and combat deployment.

Participants will demonstrate their speed, agility, physical fitness and professional skills as they compete for the world championship titles.

Senior officials from relevant national agencies and international organizations are also expected to visit Azerbaijan during the championships.

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AzerNews

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