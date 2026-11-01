Deadly Shooting Near Alabama Stadium Leaves One Dead And Eight Injured

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At least one person has been killed and eight others injured in a shooting near Legion Field stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, in the United States.

ABC News reported the incident, citing police.

According to police, nine people sustained gunshot wounds, one of whom died. Another victim is in critical condition.

Law enforcement officers found several firearms at the scene.

A suspect has been detained and taken to a police station for questioning.

Birmingham Police Chief Michael Pickett described the shooting as a "senseless act of violence" and praised responding personnel.