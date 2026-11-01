Unidentified Objects Strike Qatari LNG Vessel in Gulf Waters
(MENAFN) A liquefied natural gas vessel operated by Qatar has been struck by "unidentified objects" while navigating Gulf waters, according to an announcement released by Qatar Gas Transport Company on Sunday.
The company, widely known as Nakilat, identified the affected ship as Al Mayeda and said the incident occurred on Friday evening. No crew members were injured, and no environmental damage was reported.
"None of the crew members onboard were injured, and there is no impact on the environment as a result of this incident," the company said in a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange.
Nakilat confirmed that the vessel remained secure and capable of operating after the incident.
The company said it was examining the consequences of the incident while maintaining direct communication with maritime security authorities across the region.
It also stressed that it was "continuing to closely monitor the situation."
The company, widely known as Nakilat, identified the affected ship as Al Mayeda and said the incident occurred on Friday evening. No crew members were injured, and no environmental damage was reported.
"None of the crew members onboard were injured, and there is no impact on the environment as a result of this incident," the company said in a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange.
Nakilat confirmed that the vessel remained secure and capable of operating after the incident.
The company said it was examining the consequences of the incident while maintaining direct communication with maritime security authorities across the region.
It also stressed that it was "continuing to closely monitor the situation."
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