Trump Says US Stay Is Open-Ended for Flavio Bolsonaro
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has said that Brazilian politician Flavio Bolsonaro is welcome to remain in the United States for as long as he wishes, following his departure from Brazil after losing the presidential election.
Speaking to journalists during a Halloween celebration at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Saturday, Trump said he did not intend to hold a meeting with Bolsonaro, who arrived in Miami the previous week.
"No plans to meet, but I think he got treated very shabbily. Very shabbily. So, he can stay here as long as he wants," Trump said.
When asked whether the two had spoken, Trump avoided giving a direct response but repeated his criticism of the Brazilian electoral process.
"In my opinion, the election was a disgrace," he added.
Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was defeated by incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in last week's presidential runoff.
Following the result, he departed Brazil despite a court order instructing him to hand over his passports amid investigations into suspected money laundering and financial irregularities.
Brazilian authorities are now examining the circumstances surrounding his departure, including possible involvement by foreign officials in arranging his journey abroad.
Speaking to journalists during a Halloween celebration at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Saturday, Trump said he did not intend to hold a meeting with Bolsonaro, who arrived in Miami the previous week.
"No plans to meet, but I think he got treated very shabbily. Very shabbily. So, he can stay here as long as he wants," Trump said.
When asked whether the two had spoken, Trump avoided giving a direct response but repeated his criticism of the Brazilian electoral process.
"In my opinion, the election was a disgrace," he added.
Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was defeated by incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in last week's presidential runoff.
Following the result, he departed Brazil despite a court order instructing him to hand over his passports amid investigations into suspected money laundering and financial irregularities.
Brazilian authorities are now examining the circumstances surrounding his departure, including possible involvement by foreign officials in arranging his journey abroad.
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