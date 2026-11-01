Kenyan Runner Breaks Istanbul Marathon Record as Ethiopian Women Sweep Podium
(MENAFN) Kenya’s Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba set a new men’s course record at the 48th Istanbul Marathon on Sunday, while Ethiopia’s Kasanesh Ayenew Baze secured victory in the women’s competition.
Kipchumba completed the 42.195-kilometer (26.2-mile) race in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 44 seconds, improving on the previous record of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 44 seconds established by Kenyan runner Daniel Kibet in 2019.
Ethiopia’s Sufaro Woliyi Kebeto finished second in the men’s category, followed by Kenya’s Vincent Kipyegon Ronoh in third place.
The event, organized by Spor Istanbul, a subsidiary of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, and sponsored by Türkiye Is Bankasi, marked its 48th edition.
Recognized as the world's only intercontinental marathon, the race started 250 meters (820 feet) behind the July 15 Martyrs Bridge on Istanbul’s Asian side before concluding at Sultanahmet Square.
Ethiopian Runners Claim All Women's Podium Places
Ethiopia’s Kasanesh Ayenew Baze won the women’s competition, completing the course in 2 hours, 24 minutes and 40 seconds.
Her compatriots also secured the remaining podium positions. Azmera Abreha Gdey took second place in 2 hours, 24 minutes and 47 seconds, while Diribe Hirko Alemu finished third with a time of 2 hours and 25 minutes.
Turkish Athletes Finish Outside Top Ten
Huseyin Can was the highest-placed Turkish national athlete in the elite men's category, finishing 11th in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 53 seconds.
Can, who had secured a position among the top 10 in the previous edition, fell just short of repeating that achievement.
Another Turkish competitor, Mert Girmalegesse, came 12th with a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 47 seconds.
Halil Yasin finished 14th in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 31 seconds, followed by Ahmet Alkanoglu in 15th place at 2 hours, 19 minutes and 38 seconds.
Yavuz Agrali completed the race in 16th position, recording a time of 2 hours, 21 minutes and 44 seconds.
Kipchumba completed the 42.195-kilometer (26.2-mile) race in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 44 seconds, improving on the previous record of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 44 seconds established by Kenyan runner Daniel Kibet in 2019.
Ethiopia’s Sufaro Woliyi Kebeto finished second in the men’s category, followed by Kenya’s Vincent Kipyegon Ronoh in third place.
The event, organized by Spor Istanbul, a subsidiary of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, and sponsored by Türkiye Is Bankasi, marked its 48th edition.
Recognized as the world's only intercontinental marathon, the race started 250 meters (820 feet) behind the July 15 Martyrs Bridge on Istanbul’s Asian side before concluding at Sultanahmet Square.
Ethiopian Runners Claim All Women's Podium Places
Ethiopia’s Kasanesh Ayenew Baze won the women’s competition, completing the course in 2 hours, 24 minutes and 40 seconds.
Her compatriots also secured the remaining podium positions. Azmera Abreha Gdey took second place in 2 hours, 24 minutes and 47 seconds, while Diribe Hirko Alemu finished third with a time of 2 hours and 25 minutes.
Turkish Athletes Finish Outside Top Ten
Huseyin Can was the highest-placed Turkish national athlete in the elite men's category, finishing 11th in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 53 seconds.
Can, who had secured a position among the top 10 in the previous edition, fell just short of repeating that achievement.
Another Turkish competitor, Mert Girmalegesse, came 12th with a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 47 seconds.
Halil Yasin finished 14th in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 31 seconds, followed by Ahmet Alkanoglu in 15th place at 2 hours, 19 minutes and 38 seconds.
Yavuz Agrali completed the race in 16th position, recording a time of 2 hours, 21 minutes and 44 seconds.
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