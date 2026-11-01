New Analysis Finds Thailand's Hotel Sector In Deeper Trouble

Closures climb, losses widespread

A total of 148 hotel and accommodation businesses registered their closure in the first nine months of 2026, up 42% from a year earlier, KResearch said.

About 51% of operators reported losses in 2025. Small businesses were hit hardest, with around 54% of them operating at a loss.

Additionally, 42% of small operators recorded accumulated losses for three straight years from 2023 to 2025. Across the whole sector, 38% of operators posted accumulated losses over the same period.

Market grows, but unevenly

The sector is expected to be worth around THB 1.1 trillion in 2026, a 2.6% rise from 2025. Accommodation makes up about 77% of revenue, while catering, meetings, seminars, and food and beverage services account for the remaining 23%.

The industry has about 15,000 operators, over 98% of which are small and medium-sized businesses. It employs around 430,000 people and accounts for roughly 5.7% of Thailand's gross domestic product.

International meetings and conferences and steady domestic travel have supported revenue. However, the recovery has not reached all operators.

Nationwide occupancy edged up only 0.18% year on year in the first nine months of 2026, while 19 provinces saw declines.

New registrations also slowed. Some 779 businesses were established during the period, down 31.2% from a year earlier, though still above the 2024 level.

Foreign arrivals still lag

KResearch projects about 31.4 million foreign visitors in 2026, a 4% drop from 2025 and only around 79% of the 2019 level.

It blamed stronger competition among destinations, economic weakness in source markets, safety concerns, and geopolitical tensions.

In 2025, visitor numbers from 18 key markets, including China, South Korea, Japan, Laos, the United States, and Scandinavian countries, remained below 2019 levels.

Travel preferences are changing too. Tourists increasingly favor local culture, nature, and wellness experiences, while solo and independent trips are gaining ground over organized tours.

In 2025, 29 provinces recorded fewer overnight visitors than in 2019, with Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Songkhla, Trat, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Sukhothai among them and 17 falling by more than 10%.

Supply outpaces demand

Room supply is growing faster than overnight demand. Thailand had about 876,000 rooms in the first half of 2026, up 3.4% from the end of 2025 and 11.7% from 2019.

Supply rose in 64 provinces, with new rooms entering the market across price categories, especially in Bangkok, Phuket, Surat Thani, and Chiang Mai.

The average number of overnight visitors per room is estimated to have fallen from 249 in 2019 to 228 in 2026, pushing some operators to compete on price.

Alternative accommodation adds to the pressure. AirDNA data showed about 50,000 rental units in Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, and Surat Thani as of October, equal to roughly 10% of registered rooms in those markets. Their average occupancy was about 60% over the previous 12 months.

KResearch expects the average daily room rate to fall about 0.8% in 2026, after a 0.1% rise in 2025.

Uncertain outlook for 2027

Foreign arrivals in 2027 are forecast at 31 million to 33 million, ranging from a 1% decline to 5% growth from 2026. The forecast assumes geopolitical tensions do not spread and seriously disrupt travel routes, particularly for long-haul markets in Europe and the Middle East.

Domestic trips are projected at 205.5 million to 208 million, up 0.5% to 1.8%.

Nationwide occupancy could range from 69.58% to 71.69%, anywhere from a 2% decline to a 1% increase.

Costs remain a risk. Variable costs make up about 40% to 45% of total expenses and could climb with higher energy, electricity, transport, food, and supply prices, as well as online travel agency fees.

Hotels with high fixed costs and limited liquidity could face further closures or sales if weaker occupancy coincides with rising expenses.

Regulation, climate add strain

Thailand's proposed Accommodation Act would extend regulation to homestays, hostels, boutique hotels, and sharing-economy properties, with rules based on business size and risk. KResearch said it could improve consumer protection but also increase compliance burdens and competition.

Environmental, social, and governance standards are gaining importance, especially for European travelers and corporate clients. Operators lacking recognized sustainability credentials may be disadvantaged on online travel platforms.

Climate volatility is raising electricity, water management, insurance, and food costs and encouraging more last-minute bookings.

Recommendations

KResearch urged operators to diversify customer markets and revenue streams instead of relying on price cuts. Suggested options include targeting domestic travelers and adding co-working spaces, cafés, meeting services, and long-stay packages.

It also advised adopting technology, renewable energy, and locally sourced materials to control costs. New investors should carefully assess local room supply, target customer mix, and sustainability factors, it added.

Spread the word More from HotelsView AllLatest NewsSee AllFive-month passenger decline streak ends for Asia Pacific airlines in SeptemberAviation17 minutes agoTurkish Airlines to lease two 777-300ERSF freighters from AerCapCargo and Logistics24 minutes agoNew analysis finds Thailand's hotel sector in deeper troubleHotels27 minutes agoAir travel in Bangladesh to get costlierAviationabout 2 hours agoTour operators' registration fees to be reduced: MillatTourismabout 5 hours agoSingapore Airlines leads 2026 Business Traveller AwardsAwardsabout 7 hours agoRobi gains as Grameenphone reports profit declineLife & Styleabout 7 hours agoInner Wheel Club of Dhaka Nightingale celebrates seventh anniversaryOthersabout 7 hours agoBangladesh's inclusive banking training expands to IndonesiaCorporate Pulseabout 7 hours agoMTB named Bangladesh's Best Consumer Digital BankBanking and Financeabout 7 hours agoBangladesh eyes expanded air traffic services over Bay of BengalAirports and Infrastructureabout 7 hours agoAir India unveils India-inspired new amenity kitsAirlines and Routesabout 7 hours agoEthiopian Airlines launches flight services to NacalaAirlines and Routesabout 7 hours agoIndia to host WTTC Global Summit in 2027Tourismabout 7 hours agoSpain tourism sector to exceed EUR 269bTourismabout 7 hours agoJordan tourism revenue climbs 21.5pcTourismabout 7 hours agoPan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka offers attractive honeymoon packageHotelsabout 7 hours agoRegional specialty cuisines at HandiRestaurantsabout 7 hours agoBoeing forecasts 4,010 freighters by 2045Aviationabout 7 hours agoCan HSIA Third Terminal transform Bangladesh into regional cargo hub?Airports and Infrastructureabout 7 hours agoEBL organizes AML and CFT training workshop in Cox's BazarBanking and Financeabout 23 hours agoChina-Vietnam border tourism zone sees visitor surgeTourismOct 31, 2026Brazil welcomes 7m foreign tourists in nine monthsTourismOct 31, 2026Amadeus data breach exposes 53,000 Cathay Pacific bookingsAviationOct 31, 2026Saint Martin's tourist ship services delayed until November 5TourismOct 31, 2026ICAO moves to update legal framework for changing aviation sectorAviationOct 31, 2026Japan Airlines data breach affects 92,000 customersAviationOct 31, 2026Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka offers urban staycation dealsHotelsOct 31, 2026Bangladeshi teen sets periodic table recitation recordAwardsOct 31, 2026Cricket legend Sangakkara alleges discrimination by Ryanair staff in DublinAirlines and RoutesOct 31, 2026Cathay marks 40 years of Hong Kong-Netherlands flightsAirlines and RoutesOct 31, 2026IndiGo launches world's longest A321XLR flightFleet and AircraftOct 31, 2026Don Mueang to replace handheld metal checks with pat-downsVisa and Travel UpdatesOct 31, 2026 CAAB rejects reports of security risks at Dhaka airportAviationOct 30, 2026Technical glitch delays PM's flight from Japan to DhakaAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair 2026 opens in DhakaMart/SummitOct 29, 2026Air China's new route, codeshare to boost China-Iceland connectivityAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Ethiopian announces GDS fare discount for travel agentsAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Pakistan closes airspace to Taiwanese airlinesAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Air Astra ramps up daily flights as peak travel season nearsAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Emirates to operate four daily A350 flights to Vietnam from December 1AviationOct 29, 2026ICAO-backed CBTA course review training concludes at Civil Aviation AcademyInstitute/TrainingOct 28, 2026Thirteen EBL employees receive the Chairman AwardAwardsOct 28, 2026SriLankan Airlines flight to London aborts takeoff at ColomboAirlines and RoutesOct 28, 2026Biman reopens ticket sales counter at Ashkona Hajj CampAirlines and RoutesOct 28, 2026Tourism Malaysia targets Bangladesh's Muslim travel marketTourismOct 28, 2026SalamAir raises Sylhet–Muscat flights to five per weekAirlines and RoutesOct 28, 2026Air India breaks ground on MRO hangar at Delhi airportMRO and EngineeringOct 28, 2026Karnaphuli Garden City closes as older Dhaka malls struggleRetail and CommerceOct 28, 2026Emirates to deploy latest-generation A350 to Mauritius from November 1AviationOct 28, 2026Most PopularSee AllRiyadh Air resumes flights to Dhaka with alternative arrangementAirlines and RoutesOct 27, 2026Malaysia Airlines to present upgraded cabin experience at WTMEvents & ForumsOct 26, 2026Thirteen EBL employees receive the Chairman AwardAwardsOct 28, 2026Prime Bank, LE D'OR sign deal to provide exclusive customer benefitsLife & StyleOct 25, 2026Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair 2026 opens in DhakaMart/SummitOct 29, 2026Qantas flight to Bangalore makes 10-hour trip to nowhereAirlines and RoutesOct 26, 2026 CAAB rejects reports of security risks at Dhaka airportAviationOct 30, 2026Tourism Malaysia targets Bangladesh's Muslim travel marketTourismOct 28, 2026SriLankan Airlines flight to London aborts takeoff at ColomboAirlines and RoutesOct 28, 2026SalamAir raises Sylhet–Muscat flights to five per weekAirlines and RoutesOct 28, 2026Saint Martin's Island to reopen for tourists from November 1TourismOct 26, 2026BTRC moves to allow Viasat in-flight internet in Bangladesh airspaceTravel TechOct 25, 2026Singapore Airlines wins three global awards for service, cabin experienceAwardsOct 25, 2026Karnaphuli Garden City closes as older Dhaka malls struggleRetail and CommerceOct 28, 2026Bangladesh to promote trade, tourism, cultural diplomacy during state minister's visit to Spain, UKNRB ConnectOct 25, 2026Rosatom chief briefs Uzbek president on progress of country's first nuclear power plantOthersOct 25, 2026ICAO-backed CBTA course review training concludes at Civil Aviation AcademyInstitute/TrainingOct 28, 2026Cathay Pacific earns five honors at Business Traveller AwardsAwardsOct 25, 2026Technical glitch delays PM's flight from Japan to DhakaAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026British Airways returns to Sri Lanka after 10-year hiatusAirlines and RoutesOct 26, 2026LUBNAN Trade Consortium, NOVOAIR team up for shopping, travel discountsLife & StyleOct 25, 2026Malaysia Airlines recognized for Economy Class comfort in APACAwardsOct 25, 2026Explosions rock Riyadh as Saudi Arabia plans airport reopeningAviationOct 25, 2026IndiGo launches world's longest A321XLR flightFleet and AircraftOct 31, 2026Qatar Airways Cargo adds freighter routes in Europe, North AmericaCargo and LogisticsOct 26, 2026Air India extends Riyadh, Dammam flight suspensions through November 7AviationOct 25, 2026Westin Dhaka names Bybee Chacko as new executive chefHotelsOct 27, 2026Biman deploys Boeing 777-300ER on Guangzhou route for Canton FairAirlines and RoutesOct 25, 2026Emirates wins top honors across three cabin classesAwardsOct 25, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan partners with France-Bangladesh ChamberHotelsOct 27, 2026Morocco aerospace exports may hit USD 5 billion in three yearsMRO and EngineeringOct 26, 2026Cathay Pacific named best airline lounge provider in Asia-PacificAwardsOct 25, 2026Biman extends Riyadh, Dammam flight suspension until November 4Airlines and RoutesOct 25, 2026ICAO moves to update legal framework for changing aviation sectorAviationOct 31, 2026Pakistan closes airspace to Taiwanese airlinesAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Bangladeshi drugmakers showcase products at global oncology congress in MadridMart/SummitOct 25, 2026SalamAir signs Amadeus deal to expand global reachAirlines and RoutesOct 26, 2026ICAO security audit of Bangladesh begins with national briefingAirports and InfrastructureOct 26, 2026Qatar Airways' Al Safwa Lounge named world's bestAwardsOct 25, 2026Three Boeing 747s get mustaches for one noble causeCargo and LogisticsOct 27, 2026Air New Zealand opens Sydney's new airport to int'l flightsAviationOct 26, 2026Ethiopian announces GDS fare discount for travel agentsAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Emirates to deploy latest-generation A350 to Mauritius from November 1AviationOct 28, 2026Korean Air completes 'Smart Cargo Terminal' at IncheonCargo and LogisticsOct 26, 2026Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister accompanies PM on Japan visitAviationOct 25, 2026Qatar Airways wins world's best frequent flyer program awardAwardsOct 25, 2026Navi Mumbai Airport adds international routesAirports and InfrastructureOct 26, 2026Thailand seeks new int'l routes, AOT holds talks with airlinesAviationOct 26, 2026Amadeus data breach exposes 53,000 Cathay Pacific bookingsAviationOct 31, 2026Cricket legend Sangakkara alleges discrimination by Ryanair staff in DublinAirlines and RoutesOct 31, 2026