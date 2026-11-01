Five-Month Passenger Decline Streak Ends For Asia Pacific Airlines In September

The growth ended five consecutive months of year-on-year declines. Performance remained uneven across markets, as capacity cuts weighed on traffic on some routes. Longer-haul markets continued to grow, partly as passengers chose routings that avoided Middle East hubs.

Passenger demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), rose 5.9%, while seat capacity expanded 6.8%. As a result, the average international passenger load factor fell 0.6 percentage points to 80.2%.

Air cargo performed better. International cargo demand, measured in freight tonne kilometers (FTK), grew 6.4% year on year, outpacing a 4.9% increase in capacity. The average freight load factor climbed 0.8 percentage points to 60.3%.

The association attributed the cargo gains to stronger global manufacturing, higher purchases of raw materials and components, and sustained demand for AI-related goods.

In the first nine months of 2026, Asia Pacific carriers flew 289.5 million international passengers, up 1.9% from the same period last year. International cargo demand rose 5.6% over the period.

AAPA Director General Wong Hong said demand showed resilience despite a difficult operating environment. However, elevated jet fuel prices, airspace restrictions, and weaker Asian currencies continue to pressure operating costs and profitability.

Looking ahead, he expects year-end holiday travel to support passenger demand, while continued investment in AI infrastructure should benefit cargo markets.

Higher travel and shipping costs could temper growth, and geopolitical tensions and trade policy changes remain key uncertainties, he added.

Spread the word More from AviationView AllLatest NewsSee AllFive-month passenger decline streak ends for Asia Pacific airlines in SeptemberAviation17 minutes agoTurkish Airlines to lease two 777-300ERSF freighters from AerCapCargo and Logistics24 minutes agoNew analysis finds Thailand's hotel sector in deeper troubleHotels27 minutes agoAir travel in Bangladesh to get costlierAviationabout 2 hours agoTour operators' registration fees to be reduced: MillatTourismabout 5 hours agoSingapore Airlines leads 2026 Business Traveller AwardsAwardsabout 7 hours agoRobi gains as Grameenphone reports profit declineLife & Styleabout 7 hours agoInner Wheel Club of Dhaka Nightingale celebrates seventh anniversaryOthersabout 7 hours agoBangladesh's inclusive banking training expands to IndonesiaCorporate Pulseabout 7 hours agoMTB named Bangladesh's Best Consumer Digital BankBanking and Financeabout 7 hours agoBangladesh eyes expanded air traffic services over Bay of BengalAirports and Infrastructureabout 7 hours agoAir India unveils India-inspired new amenity kitsAirlines and Routesabout 7 hours agoEthiopian Airlines launches flight services to NacalaAirlines and Routesabout 7 hours agoIndia to host WTTC Global Summit in 2027Tourismabout 7 hours agoSpain tourism sector to exceed EUR 269bTourismabout 7 hours agoJordan tourism revenue climbs 21.5pcTourismabout 7 hours agoPan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka offers attractive honeymoon packageHotelsabout 7 hours agoRegional specialty cuisines at HandiRestaurantsabout 7 hours agoBoeing forecasts 4,010 freighters by 2045Aviationabout 7 hours agoCan HSIA Third Terminal transform Bangladesh into regional cargo hub?Airports and Infrastructureabout 7 hours agoEBL organizes AML and CFT training workshop in Cox's BazarBanking and Financeabout 23 hours agoChina-Vietnam border tourism zone sees visitor surgeTourismOct 31, 2026Brazil welcomes 7m foreign tourists in nine monthsTourismOct 31, 2026Amadeus data breach exposes 53,000 Cathay Pacific bookingsAviationOct 31, 2026Saint Martin's tourist ship services delayed until November 5TourismOct 31, 2026ICAO moves to update legal framework for changing aviation sectorAviationOct 31, 2026Japan Airlines data breach affects 92,000 customersAviationOct 31, 2026Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka offers urban staycation dealsHotelsOct 31, 2026Bangladeshi teen sets periodic table recitation recordAwardsOct 31, 2026Cricket legend Sangakkara alleges discrimination by Ryanair staff in DublinAirlines and RoutesOct 31, 2026Cathay marks 40 years of Hong Kong-Netherlands flightsAirlines and RoutesOct 31, 2026IndiGo launches world's longest A321XLR flightFleet and AircraftOct 31, 2026Don Mueang to replace handheld metal checks with pat-downsVisa and Travel UpdatesOct 31, 2026 CAAB rejects reports of security risks at Dhaka airportAviationOct 30, 2026Technical glitch delays PM's flight from Japan to DhakaAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair 2026 opens in DhakaMart/SummitOct 29, 2026Air China's new route, codeshare to boost China-Iceland connectivityAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Ethiopian announces GDS fare discount for travel agentsAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Pakistan closes airspace to Taiwanese airlinesAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Air Astra ramps up daily flights as peak travel season nearsAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Emirates to operate four daily A350 flights to Vietnam from December 1AviationOct 29, 2026ICAO-backed CBTA course review training concludes at Civil Aviation AcademyInstitute/TrainingOct 28, 2026Thirteen EBL employees receive the Chairman AwardAwardsOct 28, 2026SriLankan Airlines flight to London aborts takeoff at ColomboAirlines and RoutesOct 28, 2026Biman reopens ticket sales counter at Ashkona Hajj CampAirlines and RoutesOct 28, 2026Tourism Malaysia targets Bangladesh's Muslim travel marketTourismOct 28, 2026SalamAir raises Sylhet–Muscat flights to five per weekAirlines and RoutesOct 28, 2026Air India breaks ground on MRO hangar at Delhi airportMRO and EngineeringOct 28, 2026Karnaphuli Garden City closes as older Dhaka malls struggleRetail and CommerceOct 28, 2026Emirates to deploy latest-generation A350 to Mauritius from November 1AviationOct 28, 2026Most PopularSee AllRiyadh Air resumes flights to Dhaka with alternative arrangementAirlines and RoutesOct 27, 2026Malaysia Airlines to present upgraded cabin experience at WTMEvents & ForumsOct 26, 2026Thirteen EBL employees receive the Chairman AwardAwardsOct 28, 2026Prime Bank, LE D'OR sign deal to provide exclusive customer benefitsLife & StyleOct 25, 2026Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair 2026 opens in DhakaMart/SummitOct 29, 2026Qantas flight to Bangalore makes 10-hour trip to nowhereAirlines and RoutesOct 26, 2026 CAAB rejects reports of security risks at Dhaka airportAviationOct 30, 2026Tourism Malaysia targets Bangladesh's Muslim travel marketTourismOct 28, 2026SriLankan Airlines flight to London aborts takeoff at ColomboAirlines and RoutesOct 28, 2026SalamAir raises Sylhet–Muscat flights to five per weekAirlines and RoutesOct 28, 2026Saint Martin's Island to reopen for tourists from November 1TourismOct 26, 2026BTRC moves to allow Viasat in-flight internet in Bangladesh airspaceTravel TechOct 25, 2026Singapore Airlines wins three global awards for service, cabin experienceAwardsOct 25, 2026Karnaphuli Garden City closes as older Dhaka malls struggleRetail and CommerceOct 28, 2026Bangladesh to promote trade, tourism, cultural diplomacy during state minister's visit to Spain, UKNRB ConnectOct 25, 2026Rosatom chief briefs Uzbek president on progress of country's first nuclear power plantOthersOct 25, 2026ICAO-backed CBTA course review training concludes at Civil Aviation AcademyInstitute/TrainingOct 28, 2026Cathay Pacific earns five honors at Business Traveller AwardsAwardsOct 25, 2026Technical glitch delays PM's flight from Japan to DhakaAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026British Airways returns to Sri Lanka after 10-year hiatusAirlines and RoutesOct 26, 2026LUBNAN Trade Consortium, NOVOAIR team up for shopping, travel discountsLife & StyleOct 25, 2026Malaysia Airlines recognized for Economy Class comfort in APACAwardsOct 25, 2026Explosions rock Riyadh as Saudi Arabia plans airport reopeningAviationOct 25, 2026IndiGo launches world's longest A321XLR flightFleet and AircraftOct 31, 2026Qatar Airways Cargo adds freighter routes in Europe, North AmericaCargo and LogisticsOct 26, 2026Air India extends Riyadh, Dammam flight suspensions through November 7AviationOct 25, 2026Westin Dhaka names Bybee Chacko as new executive chefHotelsOct 27, 2026Biman deploys Boeing 777-300ER on Guangzhou route for Canton FairAirlines and RoutesOct 25, 2026Emirates wins top honors across three cabin classesAwardsOct 25, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan partners with France-Bangladesh ChamberHotelsOct 27, 2026Morocco aerospace exports may hit USD 5 billion in three yearsMRO and EngineeringOct 26, 2026Cathay Pacific named best airline lounge provider in Asia-PacificAwardsOct 25, 2026Biman extends Riyadh, Dammam flight suspension until November 4Airlines and RoutesOct 25, 2026ICAO moves to update legal framework for changing aviation sectorAviationOct 31, 2026Pakistan closes airspace to Taiwanese airlinesAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Bangladeshi drugmakers showcase products at global oncology congress in MadridMart/SummitOct 25, 2026SalamAir signs Amadeus deal to expand global reachAirlines and RoutesOct 26, 2026ICAO security audit of Bangladesh begins with national briefingAirports and InfrastructureOct 26, 2026Qatar Airways' Al Safwa Lounge named world's bestAwardsOct 25, 2026Three Boeing 747s get mustaches for one noble causeCargo and LogisticsOct 27, 2026Air New Zealand opens Sydney's new airport to int'l flightsAviationOct 26, 2026Ethiopian announces GDS fare discount for travel agentsAirlines and RoutesOct 29, 2026Emirates to deploy latest-generation A350 to Mauritius from November 1AviationOct 28, 2026Korean Air completes 'Smart Cargo Terminal' at IncheonCargo and LogisticsOct 26, 2026Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister accompanies PM on Japan visitAviationOct 25, 2026Qatar Airways wins world's best frequent flyer program awardAwardsOct 25, 2026Navi Mumbai Airport adds international routesAirports and InfrastructureOct 26, 2026Thailand seeks new int'l routes, AOT holds talks with airlinesAviationOct 26, 2026Amadeus data breach exposes 53,000 Cathay Pacific bookingsAviationOct 31, 2026Cricket legend Sangakkara alleges discrimination by Ryanair staff in DublinAirlines and RoutesOct 31, 2026