Trump Raises Fears Over Fate of Missing Salvadoran Technicians
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump indicated that some of the four Salvadoran aviation technicians missing in Haiti may have lost their lives, revealing that he had discussed the situation with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.
Speaking to journalists at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Saturday, Trump said Bukele had expressed serious concerns about the security conditions in Haiti following an attack involving Salvadoran personnel.
"I did speak to him. He said that he has a big problem with Haiti. I said, look, you're running your country. You have to do what you have to do," Trump said.
"He had a big problem with Haiti. They killed some of his people. And I said, you're running your country, you have to do what you have to do," he added.
The US president's comments appeared to indicate that some of the four missing technicians may have been killed. However, no official confirmation of their deaths has been issued.
When questioned about whether the United States might provide support to El Salvador, Trump dismissed the possibility that assistance was necessary, saying: "He doesn't need help. He's in pretty good shape."
Speaking to journalists at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Saturday, Trump said Bukele had expressed serious concerns about the security conditions in Haiti following an attack involving Salvadoran personnel.
"I did speak to him. He said that he has a big problem with Haiti. I said, look, you're running your country. You have to do what you have to do," Trump said.
"He had a big problem with Haiti. They killed some of his people. And I said, you're running your country, you have to do what you have to do," he added.
The US president's comments appeared to indicate that some of the four missing technicians may have been killed. However, no official confirmation of their deaths has been issued.
When questioned about whether the United States might provide support to El Salvador, Trump dismissed the possibility that assistance was necessary, saying: "He doesn't need help. He's in pretty good shape."
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