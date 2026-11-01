Cyclone 'Murasu': Telangana Issues Orange Alert For 6 Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall Warning On Nov 2

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Cyclonic Storm 'Murasu' is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday morning (November 2) and is expected to cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur around midnight on November 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The weather system looming over the Bay of Bengal comes days after Cyclone Arnab made landfall near Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on October 28.

The storm is likely to move towards the west-central Bay of Bengal and may bring rain to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

"Cyclone 'Murasu' (war drum), named by India, is "set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the land in Andhra Pradesh coast with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur by morning of November 3," IMD said in latest bulletin.

Rainfall alert in Telangana: Check full forecast

The Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts in the southern region for November 2.

An orange alert warning of heavy rainfall has been sounded for isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts of Telangana.

| Andhra Pradesh set for another storm on Nov 3? Check IMD's full weather forecast

A yellow alert has been issued for Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts of Telangana.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajigiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.

Odisha has been put on high alert, prompting the state government to step up preparedness in the state.

| Southwest monsoon withdrawal advances, rainfall to continue in several states

Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty, said Odisha will receive rainfall from November 2, with the intensity of rain expected to increase on November 3 and 4 under the influence of the cyclone.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall | Full weather alert

The IMD said on Saturday that, under the influence of the system, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 2, followed by isolated very heavy rainfall on November 3. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Rayalaseema on November 2 and 3, and over Odisha on November 3 and 4, 2026.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on November 1 and 2. The IMD also predicted isolated heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Telangana on November 2 and 3; in Kerala and Mahe from November 1 to 4; and over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka on November 3.