Why India's Bridges Are Under Troubled Waters
(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: The cracks began to appear within weeks. In mid-July, the 63-kilometre, six-lane Kanpur-Lucknow expressway, built at a cost of ₹4,200 crore, had opened with much fanfare. Inaugurated by a glittering cast of political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, it was expected to cut travel time between the two cities from 2-3 hours to 30-40 minutes.
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