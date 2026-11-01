Binance Opens Phase 1 Withdrawals After $6.3B Security Breach

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance has begun restarting withdrawals on its Bitcoin network, marking the first step in a phased return of user access after a major breach that impacted roughly $6.3 billion in assets. The exchange previously paused all withdrawals following the incident, which the FBI attributed to North Korean operatives.

According to Binance announcements posted on X, the exchange is reopening the first withdrawal batch for the Bitcoin network“in phase one,” with additional tokens and networks to follow progressively as stability and security checks are completed.

Binance has reopened withdrawals for the Bitcoin network as part of a phased restoration plan. The exchange says it is prioritizing assets using recent demand data, restoring each network carefully after checks. Users are advised to verify withdrawal availability on the withdrawal page or Binance's network status page. Binance warns that phased rollouts may bring congestion, longer processing times, and temporary delays.

Key takeawaysPhase one withdrawal services return for Bitcoin

The announcement comes after Binance suspended withdrawals on Thursday following the hack. On X, Binance stated that the“First batch network now opened in phase one of withdrawals” relates to the Bitcoin network.

In a separate earlier X update on Sunday, Binance described a phased approach-rather than an immediate restoration across all assets and networks-so that each network and asset pair could be re-enabled only after the necessary operational checks. The exchange added that updates would continue to be posted through its official X channel.

How Binance says it will restore access

Binance's core guidance to users is that the restart will be selective and staged. The exchange said it is“taking a phased approach by prioritizing tokens based on the past week data of user demand,” aiming to restore functionality“carefully” while stability and security checks are finalized.

This matters for users because the timeline for full restoration may vary by asset and network. Even when withdrawals are“open” in a general sense, specific network/asset combinations can still be unavailable until Binance completes its checks for that particular route.

To reduce the chance of failed transactions, Binance directed users to confirm availability for their chosen asset and network through the withdrawal interface, or by checking the exchange's network status page.

What users may notice during the phased restart

Binance cautioned that the phased rollout could lead to operational friction. During the restart, users should expect possible congestion, longer processing times, and even temporary delays.

For withdrawals that do not complete successfully, Binance advised users to try again after a short while. That guidance reflects the reality of staged infrastructure reactivation: even if an exchange intends to process withdrawals normally, reintroducing capacity across multiple networks can increase load and cause intermittent delays.

Earlier reports on asset replenishment

Binance's withdrawal restart also follows earlier reporting around recovery progress. Cointelegraph reported on Saturday that Binance said it had replenished 90% of the assets stolen in the hack, up from 80% a day earlier, and that it planned to resume withdrawals on Sunday.

While the latest update is specific to Bitcoin withdrawals in phase one, the broader restoration is still described as incremental. Investors and active users will likely want to watch not just whether withdrawals reopen, but which networks and assets get enabled next-and whether congestion and processing times stabilize as each phase completes.

Going forward, readers should keep an eye on Binance's official X updates and the network status page for confirmation of which withdrawal routes are enabled, along with any indications that the phased schedule is ahead of or slipping behind expectations.

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