Germany Sees Over Two Hundred Arrests After Gen Z Demonstrations Turn Violent
(MENAFN) German police arrested more than 200 people on Saturday night following violent confrontations in several cities after Generation Z protests calling for stronger education funding and improved social policies.
Clashes were reported in Hamburg, Frankfurt and Berlin after smaller groups of radical demonstrators erected barricades and confronted police, disrupting largely peaceful gatherings held earlier in the day.
The main demonstrations, organized by the Gen Z Regelt initiative in more than 30 cities, attracted tens of thousands of young participants. Protesters called for greater investment in education, measures to ease the rising cost of living and an end to plans to restore compulsory military service.
Later in the evening, smaller groups gathered in different parts of the cities, where barricades were erected and tensions escalated as police attempted to contain the unrest.
Some demonstrators threw stones, bottles and firecrackers at officers, who responded with water cannons and specialized police units in several areas.
Gun Store Looted During Frankfurt Unrest
In Frankfurt, masked individuals who were not part of the main Generation Z demonstrations smashed shop windows and looted several businesses, including a firearms store.
Police said at least two guns were stolen after the group broke the store's windows. Officers subsequently intervened, arrested one suspect and recovered the weapons.
A police vehicle was also vandalized, with its windows broken and tires punctured.
Authorities reported more than 30 provisional arrests and widespread property damage as disturbances continued into the early hours of Sunday.
Hamburg Reports 120 Detentions, 11 Injured Officers
Violence broke out in Hamburg after the main demonstration concluded at approximately 5 p.m. local time Saturday, according to police.
Authorities detained 120 people after groups of protesters dressed in black, some wearing masks, built burning barricades near the city's central bus station.
The demonstrators threw stones, bottles and pyrotechnics at police, leaving 11 officers injured.
Smaller fires and other disturbances were also reported overnight in eastern parts of Hamburg.
Berlin Clashes Leave 27 Officers Injured
In Berlin, police temporarily detained as many as 56 people during an evening protest in the Mitte district. The gathering was separate from an earlier peaceful demonstration held near the Brandenburg Gate.
Police said 27 officers suffered minor injuries after protesters threw stones, bottles, eggs and firecrackers.
Demonstrators also obstructed tram services, prompting authorities to stop the march before it reached its scheduled endpoint.
In Cologne, at least five people were detained after smaller groups clashed with police near the city's cathedral, throwing bottles and pyrotechnics.
Cologne Police Chief Johannes Hermanns criticized the violence, saying extremist groups had disrupted peaceful demonstrations.
"It is sad that young people who wanted to demonstrate peacefully for their future were infiltrated by extremists who had nothing but violence in mind," Hermanns said.
He also expressed appreciation for demonstrators who maintained peaceful conduct and distanced themselves from the violence.
By early Sunday, conditions had largely stabilized in the affected cities, while police continued examining the incidents and documenting the damage.
Clashes were reported in Hamburg, Frankfurt and Berlin after smaller groups of radical demonstrators erected barricades and confronted police, disrupting largely peaceful gatherings held earlier in the day.
The main demonstrations, organized by the Gen Z Regelt initiative in more than 30 cities, attracted tens of thousands of young participants. Protesters called for greater investment in education, measures to ease the rising cost of living and an end to plans to restore compulsory military service.
Later in the evening, smaller groups gathered in different parts of the cities, where barricades were erected and tensions escalated as police attempted to contain the unrest.
Some demonstrators threw stones, bottles and firecrackers at officers, who responded with water cannons and specialized police units in several areas.
Gun Store Looted During Frankfurt Unrest
In Frankfurt, masked individuals who were not part of the main Generation Z demonstrations smashed shop windows and looted several businesses, including a firearms store.
Police said at least two guns were stolen after the group broke the store's windows. Officers subsequently intervened, arrested one suspect and recovered the weapons.
A police vehicle was also vandalized, with its windows broken and tires punctured.
Authorities reported more than 30 provisional arrests and widespread property damage as disturbances continued into the early hours of Sunday.
Hamburg Reports 120 Detentions, 11 Injured Officers
Violence broke out in Hamburg after the main demonstration concluded at approximately 5 p.m. local time Saturday, according to police.
Authorities detained 120 people after groups of protesters dressed in black, some wearing masks, built burning barricades near the city's central bus station.
The demonstrators threw stones, bottles and pyrotechnics at police, leaving 11 officers injured.
Smaller fires and other disturbances were also reported overnight in eastern parts of Hamburg.
Berlin Clashes Leave 27 Officers Injured
In Berlin, police temporarily detained as many as 56 people during an evening protest in the Mitte district. The gathering was separate from an earlier peaceful demonstration held near the Brandenburg Gate.
Police said 27 officers suffered minor injuries after protesters threw stones, bottles, eggs and firecrackers.
Demonstrators also obstructed tram services, prompting authorities to stop the march before it reached its scheduled endpoint.
In Cologne, at least five people were detained after smaller groups clashed with police near the city's cathedral, throwing bottles and pyrotechnics.
Cologne Police Chief Johannes Hermanns criticized the violence, saying extremist groups had disrupted peaceful demonstrations.
"It is sad that young people who wanted to demonstrate peacefully for their future were infiltrated by extremists who had nothing but violence in mind," Hermanns said.
He also expressed appreciation for demonstrators who maintained peaceful conduct and distanced themselves from the violence.
By early Sunday, conditions had largely stabilized in the affected cities, while police continued examining the incidents and documenting the damage.
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