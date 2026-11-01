Iran Declares British Military Branches Terrorist Organizations
(MENAFN) Iran has officially classified the United Kingdom's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as "terrorist" organizations, while designating Britain's foreign intelligence service MI6 as a "hostile group," according to an announcement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
The ministry said the measures were adopted in retaliation for what it described as London's "malicious" policies, particularly Britain's decision to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.
The decision was based on a resolution issued by Iran's Supreme National Security Council and followed the UK's designation of the IRGC under the State Threats Act 2026 on July 13.
Tehran also accused the British government of supporting the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran by allowing the use of military bases, logistical facilities and other infrastructure under British jurisdiction.
Regional tensions have remained elevated since the United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to carry out retaliatory operations across the Middle East.
Although diplomatic initiatives followed, including a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June, disagreements over regional security arrangements and maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz have continued to strain relations.
The ministry said the measures were adopted in retaliation for what it described as London's "malicious" policies, particularly Britain's decision to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.
The decision was based on a resolution issued by Iran's Supreme National Security Council and followed the UK's designation of the IRGC under the State Threats Act 2026 on July 13.
Tehran also accused the British government of supporting the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran by allowing the use of military bases, logistical facilities and other infrastructure under British jurisdiction.
Regional tensions have remained elevated since the United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to carry out retaliatory operations across the Middle East.
Although diplomatic initiatives followed, including a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June, disagreements over regional security arrangements and maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz have continued to strain relations.
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