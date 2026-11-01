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Drone Strike Sparks Fire at Power Station in Northern Sudan

Drone Strike Sparks Fire at Power Station in Northern Sudan


Date: 2026-11-01 06:53:31

(MENAFN) A drone strike struck a major electricity facility in northern Sudan early Sunday, triggering powerful explosions and a fire that spread across parts of the site, according to reports.

The attack targeted the Abu Hamad power station in River Nile state, approximately 538 kilometers north of Khartoum. Witnesses reported hearing several loud blasts near the facility as flames broke out within the complex.

Footage shared on social media by activists showed a large fire burning at the power station following the reported strike.

The incident raised the number of electricity facilities hit by drone attacks to 12 across six Sudanese states since Monday. The affected regions include Khartoum, Gezira, Sennar, Gedaref, River Nile and Red Sea states.

Sudanese authorities had not immediately released a statement addressing the latest incident, and details about possible casualties or the extent of the damage remained unavailable.

Drone Strikes Continue Targeting Electricity Facilities

The attack came a day after another drone strike hit the Hayya power station in Red Sea state, which is still being built.

The repeated attacks on electricity infrastructure are taking place as Sudan remains engulfed in fighting between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The conflict erupted in April 2023 following disagreements between the two sides over plans to integrate their forces into a unified national military.

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