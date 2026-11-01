Bulgaria Faces Presidential Runoff Amid Prolonged Political Uncertainty
(MENAFN) Bulgaria is holding a second round of presidential voting on Sunday, with Acting President Iliana Yotova facing former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov after neither contender obtained enough support to secure victory in the opening round.
Yotova, running alongside Kiril Valchev, received 34.8% of the ballots, while Gyurov and his running mate, Georgi Kandev, collected 32%, according to official election figures.
Participation in the October 25 vote reached approximately 22.5%, marking the lowest turnout since Bulgaria ended communist rule. The first round featured 27 presidential candidates.
Under Bulgarian electoral legislation, a candidate can win outright by securing more than half of the valid votes, provided voter participation exceeds 50% of registered voters. When these requirements are not fulfilled, the two candidates with the highest vote totals proceed to a second round.
The presidential contest is taking place against a backdrop of prolonged political turbulence. Bulgaria has organized eight parliamentary elections since April 2021, seven of which were early elections, reflecting persistent difficulties in forming stable governing coalitions.
Repeated disagreements among political parties over coalition agreements have prevented successive attempts to establish permanent governments, forcing the country to rely on temporary administrations and return to the polls.
The most recent parliamentary election, held in April, produced a different outcome, with Progressive Bulgaria, led by former President Rumen Radev, winning 131 of the National Assembly's 240 seats and securing an absolute majority.
Yotova, running alongside Kiril Valchev, received 34.8% of the ballots, while Gyurov and his running mate, Georgi Kandev, collected 32%, according to official election figures.
Participation in the October 25 vote reached approximately 22.5%, marking the lowest turnout since Bulgaria ended communist rule. The first round featured 27 presidential candidates.
Under Bulgarian electoral legislation, a candidate can win outright by securing more than half of the valid votes, provided voter participation exceeds 50% of registered voters. When these requirements are not fulfilled, the two candidates with the highest vote totals proceed to a second round.
The presidential contest is taking place against a backdrop of prolonged political turbulence. Bulgaria has organized eight parliamentary elections since April 2021, seven of which were early elections, reflecting persistent difficulties in forming stable governing coalitions.
Repeated disagreements among political parties over coalition agreements have prevented successive attempts to establish permanent governments, forcing the country to rely on temporary administrations and return to the polls.
The most recent parliamentary election, held in April, produced a different outcome, with Progressive Bulgaria, led by former President Rumen Radev, winning 131 of the National Assembly's 240 seats and securing an absolute majority.
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