Israeli Authorities Issue Thousands of Demolition Orders Across West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities have delivered 9,518 demolition and construction suspension notices targeting Palestinian properties across the occupied West Bank since 2015, according to figures released by a Palestinian government body.
The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said the orders have prevented residents from continuing building projects and placed numerous properties at risk of demolition. The measures have also affected families' daily lives, restricting communities' ability to construct housing, develop public services and maintain their sources of income.
The commission's records showed that 9,174 notices were issued between 2015 and 2025, while an additional 344 were documented during the first nine months of 2026.
It stressed that the figures might not represent the full number of orders issued by Israeli authorities, explaining that its database relies on cases recorded by the commission and cooperating legal organizations, including the Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center and the Society of St. Yves.
Hebron registered the highest number of notices, with 2,697 cases, followed by Bethlehem with 1,310, Ramallah and al-Bireh with 1,118, and Jerusalem with 929.
The annual figures reached their highest level in 2023, when 1,333 notices were recorded, compared with 701 in 2015.
Separately, figures from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs indicated that approximately 12,000 structures were demolished across the same period. Of these, 1,698 had received funding from international donors.
The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said the orders have prevented residents from continuing building projects and placed numerous properties at risk of demolition. The measures have also affected families' daily lives, restricting communities' ability to construct housing, develop public services and maintain their sources of income.
The commission's records showed that 9,174 notices were issued between 2015 and 2025, while an additional 344 were documented during the first nine months of 2026.
It stressed that the figures might not represent the full number of orders issued by Israeli authorities, explaining that its database relies on cases recorded by the commission and cooperating legal organizations, including the Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center and the Society of St. Yves.
Hebron registered the highest number of notices, with 2,697 cases, followed by Bethlehem with 1,310, Ramallah and al-Bireh with 1,118, and Jerusalem with 929.
The annual figures reached their highest level in 2023, when 1,333 notices were recorded, compared with 701 in 2015.
Separately, figures from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs indicated that approximately 12,000 structures were demolished across the same period. Of these, 1,698 had received funding from international donors.
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