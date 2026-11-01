North Korea Assesses Destructive Power of Tactical Missile Warhead
(MENAFN) North Korea has carried out a test of a cluster munition warhead designed for a tactical ballistic missile, seeking to evaluate its military effectiveness and capacity to inflict destruction, according to reports.
The country's Missile Administration conducted the trial on Saturday under the supervision of Gen. Kim Jong Sik, a member of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea's Central Military Commission and a senior official within its Central Committee.
Research institutions specializing in ballistic missile systems and warhead development said the experiment demonstrated that the "Type-2 standard cluster warhead" could strike an area measuring approximately 12 to 13 hectares, or between 29 and 32 acres, with what they described as "ultra-high density."
The head of the Missile Administration explained that North Korea has divided its cluster warheads into four classifications, covering both standard models and those designed for specialized purposes.
According to the official, the country intends to supply military units with all four categories before the end of the year. This would allow commanders to choose suitable warheads based on their operational requirements and the nature of intended targets.
The Missile Administration characterized the latest trial as part of its ongoing technical research program, which aims to enhance the destructive capabilities of the country's weapons systems.
The country's Missile Administration conducted the trial on Saturday under the supervision of Gen. Kim Jong Sik, a member of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea's Central Military Commission and a senior official within its Central Committee.
Research institutions specializing in ballistic missile systems and warhead development said the experiment demonstrated that the "Type-2 standard cluster warhead" could strike an area measuring approximately 12 to 13 hectares, or between 29 and 32 acres, with what they described as "ultra-high density."
The head of the Missile Administration explained that North Korea has divided its cluster warheads into four classifications, covering both standard models and those designed for specialized purposes.
According to the official, the country intends to supply military units with all four categories before the end of the year. This would allow commanders to choose suitable warheads based on their operational requirements and the nature of intended targets.
The Missile Administration characterized the latest trial as part of its ongoing technical research program, which aims to enhance the destructive capabilities of the country's weapons systems.
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