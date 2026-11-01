Tent Fire Claims Lives of Two Infant Girls in Southern Gaza
(MENAFN) Two infant girls have died from severe burns after a fire engulfed a family tent in the southern Gaza Strip, turning a family gathering into a tragedy.
Habiba, who was scheduled to receive her routine vaccinations at two months of age on Saturday, and seven-month-old Aseel both succumbed to their injuries after the blaze broke out on Friday afternoon in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.
The two babies were rushed to hospital with extensive burns and placed in intensive care. However, medical teams were unable to save them, and both died on Saturday morning.
Nasser Medical Complex identified the victims as Habiba Mohammed Zanoun, aged two months, and Aseel Abu Suhayban, aged seven months.
The fire reportedly started while relatives were preparing food inside the tent. Families displaced by the war have increasingly been forced to cook using open flames because of severe shortages of cooking gas and other essential supplies amid Israel's blockade, according to reports.
Family Gathering Ends in Tragedy
The girls' grandmother said her daughter had been visiting relatives at the tent when the fire erupted without warning.
She explained that Habiba was her daughter's child and died on the very day she had been expected to receive her two-month vaccinations.
Aseel's mother also suffered injuries while desperately trying to pull her daughter from the burning tent. She sustained burns and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.
Habiba, who was scheduled to receive her routine vaccinations at two months of age on Saturday, and seven-month-old Aseel both succumbed to their injuries after the blaze broke out on Friday afternoon in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.
The two babies were rushed to hospital with extensive burns and placed in intensive care. However, medical teams were unable to save them, and both died on Saturday morning.
Nasser Medical Complex identified the victims as Habiba Mohammed Zanoun, aged two months, and Aseel Abu Suhayban, aged seven months.
The fire reportedly started while relatives were preparing food inside the tent. Families displaced by the war have increasingly been forced to cook using open flames because of severe shortages of cooking gas and other essential supplies amid Israel's blockade, according to reports.
Family Gathering Ends in Tragedy
The girls' grandmother said her daughter had been visiting relatives at the tent when the fire erupted without warning.
She explained that Habiba was her daughter's child and died on the very day she had been expected to receive her two-month vaccinations.
Aseel's mother also suffered injuries while desperately trying to pull her daughter from the burning tent. She sustained burns and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.
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