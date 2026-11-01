Bukele Rejects Allegations Against Salvadoran Forces Deployed in Haiti
(MENAFN) Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has dismissed accusations that his country's military personnel operating in Haiti were involved in attacks against civilians, defending the conduct of the deployed forces.
"Our mission doesn't even have bombs at its disposal," Bukele wrote on X, challenging claims that Salvadoran troops had carried out aerial attacks before the arrival of the country's attack helicopters.
He explained that the helicopters reached Haiti on October 29, just one day before the allegations emerged, and had not conducted any operations by Saturday. Bukele also pointed out that their arrival had been publicly documented through extensive media coverage, videos and social media posts.
The accusations originated in an open letter issued on October 30 by the United Nations Association-Haiti (UNA-Haiti) and addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The organization alleged that Salvadoran personnel had carried out aerial bombardments, attacks using armed helicopters and operations involving heavy weapons in densely populated communities surrounding the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince. The areas mentioned included Croix-des-Bouquets, Canaan and La Plaine du Cul-de-Sac.
UNA-Haiti called for an investigation into the alleged civilian deaths, expressing concern that children were losing their lives as a result of actions by foreign forces rather than attacks by armed gangs.
"Our mission doesn't even have bombs at its disposal," Bukele wrote on X, challenging claims that Salvadoran troops had carried out aerial attacks before the arrival of the country's attack helicopters.
He explained that the helicopters reached Haiti on October 29, just one day before the allegations emerged, and had not conducted any operations by Saturday. Bukele also pointed out that their arrival had been publicly documented through extensive media coverage, videos and social media posts.
The accusations originated in an open letter issued on October 30 by the United Nations Association-Haiti (UNA-Haiti) and addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The organization alleged that Salvadoran personnel had carried out aerial bombardments, attacks using armed helicopters and operations involving heavy weapons in densely populated communities surrounding the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince. The areas mentioned included Croix-des-Bouquets, Canaan and La Plaine du Cul-de-Sac.
UNA-Haiti called for an investigation into the alleged civilian deaths, expressing concern that children were losing their lives as a result of actions by foreign forces rather than attacks by armed gangs.
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