Israeli Forces Detain Five Palestinians During West Bank Raids
(MENAFN) Israeli forces arrested five Palestinians during raids on residential areas in Nablus and Qalandiya refugee camp, north of East Jerusalem, in the occupied West Bank on Sunday.
The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office, a non-governmental organization, said Israeli troops entered the town of Burin, south of Nablus, searched several homes and detained four young men.
A separate raid on Qalandiya refugee camp resulted in the arrest of another young Palestinian, the organization added.
Israeli forces conduct frequent arrest operations across the West Bank, targeting men, women and children. Such raids often involve assaults on residents and their family members, alongside damage to or vandalism of household belongings.
Palestinian figures indicate that approximately 9,350 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including 350 children and 90 women.
Human rights organizations have reported cases of torture, starvation and inadequate medical care among detainees, conditions they say have contributed to dozens of deaths.
Since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, military operations across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have intensified, alongside an increase in violence by Israeli settlers.
According to Palestinian estimates, these attacks have killed more than 1,220 Palestinians, injured approximately 13,350 others and resulted in the arrest of over 26,000 people.
The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office, a non-governmental organization, said Israeli troops entered the town of Burin, south of Nablus, searched several homes and detained four young men.
A separate raid on Qalandiya refugee camp resulted in the arrest of another young Palestinian, the organization added.
Israeli forces conduct frequent arrest operations across the West Bank, targeting men, women and children. Such raids often involve assaults on residents and their family members, alongside damage to or vandalism of household belongings.
Palestinian figures indicate that approximately 9,350 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including 350 children and 90 women.
Human rights organizations have reported cases of torture, starvation and inadequate medical care among detainees, conditions they say have contributed to dozens of deaths.
Since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, military operations across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have intensified, alongside an increase in violence by Israeli settlers.
According to Palestinian estimates, these attacks have killed more than 1,220 Palestinians, injured approximately 13,350 others and resulted in the arrest of over 26,000 people.
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