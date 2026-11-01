Israeli Army Creates New Military Access Routes in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) The Israeli military is constructing additional routes across mountainous and valley areas in southern Lebanon to link its various military installations, according to reports.
The road-building activities are underway across the western and central parts of the region, where Israeli troops have established positions inside Lebanese territory under occupation. The construction work is also taking place alongside demolition operations targeting buildings and structures in the affected areas.
In the central sector, military activity has been reported around Aita al-Shaab, Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil and Aitaroun. The town of Maroun al-Ras is situated opposite the Israeli settlement of Avivim, close to the border.
Further west, the affected locations include Naqoura, Yarine, Dhayra, Marwahin and Alma al-Shaab. Lebanese army units and personnel from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) are also deployed in this area.
The developments follow US-sponsored discussions between Lebanese and Israeli military and technical representatives held in Tampa, Florida, on October 20 and 21.
The negotiations concluded without any publicly announced agreement or joint declaration. However, reports suggested that both sides had expressed willingness to resume discussions, despite continuing differences over an Israeli military withdrawal from Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
The road-building activities are underway across the western and central parts of the region, where Israeli troops have established positions inside Lebanese territory under occupation. The construction work is also taking place alongside demolition operations targeting buildings and structures in the affected areas.
In the central sector, military activity has been reported around Aita al-Shaab, Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil and Aitaroun. The town of Maroun al-Ras is situated opposite the Israeli settlement of Avivim, close to the border.
Further west, the affected locations include Naqoura, Yarine, Dhayra, Marwahin and Alma al-Shaab. Lebanese army units and personnel from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) are also deployed in this area.
The developments follow US-sponsored discussions between Lebanese and Israeli military and technical representatives held in Tampa, Florida, on October 20 and 21.
The negotiations concluded without any publicly announced agreement or joint declaration. However, reports suggested that both sides had expressed willingness to resume discussions, despite continuing differences over an Israeli military withdrawal from Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
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