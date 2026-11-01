Bolsonaro Leaves Brazil for US with Reported Mossad Operative Involved
(MENAFN) Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro reportedly departed the country for the United States in a journey involving two vans, a private aircraft and a former member of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, according to reports.
Bolsonaro traveled with his wife, Fernanda, and their two daughters, crossing into Argentina by road on Tuesday through the Tancredo Neves International Bridge. The crossing connects the Brazilian city of Foz do Iguacu with Puerto Iguazu in Argentina.
Security footage reportedly captured two vans involved in transporting the family, along with their drivers. One of the drivers was identified as a former member of Foz do Iguacu’s municipal council, while the other was his son.
The investigation also indicated that a former Israeli intelligence officer with previous experience at Mossad accompanied Bolsonaro on his journey from Brasilia to Argentina. The individual reportedly entered Brazil on October 19 and subsequently traveled in the same van as the senator.
However, the available information did not clarify whether the former intelligence officer had any involvement in planning or coordinating the family's departure.
After reaching Puerto Iguazu, Bolsonaro and his family boarded a Gulfstream G400 private jet operated by Argentine charter firm Baires Fly. The aircraft made a refueling stop in Guayaquil, Ecuador, before reaching Opa-locka Executive Airport in Miami early Wednesday.
Bolsonaro traveled with his wife, Fernanda, and their two daughters, crossing into Argentina by road on Tuesday through the Tancredo Neves International Bridge. The crossing connects the Brazilian city of Foz do Iguacu with Puerto Iguazu in Argentina.
Security footage reportedly captured two vans involved in transporting the family, along with their drivers. One of the drivers was identified as a former member of Foz do Iguacu’s municipal council, while the other was his son.
The investigation also indicated that a former Israeli intelligence officer with previous experience at Mossad accompanied Bolsonaro on his journey from Brasilia to Argentina. The individual reportedly entered Brazil on October 19 and subsequently traveled in the same van as the senator.
However, the available information did not clarify whether the former intelligence officer had any involvement in planning or coordinating the family's departure.
After reaching Puerto Iguazu, Bolsonaro and his family boarded a Gulfstream G400 private jet operated by Argentine charter firm Baires Fly. The aircraft made a refueling stop in Guayaquil, Ecuador, before reaching Opa-locka Executive Airport in Miami early Wednesday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment