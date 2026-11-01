Yemen, UK Discuss Bilateral Relations, Efforts to Counter Houthis
(MENAFN) Yemeni Foreign Minister Afrah al-Zouba met with UK Middle East and North Africa Minister Stephen Doughty on Sunday during the Manama Dialogue 2026 to discuss recent developments in Yemen.
The discussions covered relations between the two countries and joint efforts to counter the Houthi movement, according to Yemen’s Foreign Ministry.
The ministers also addressed the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Taiz, southwestern Yemen, where the Houthis continue to impose a siege.
Doughty reiterated Britain's commitment to supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government, the ministry said.
Yemen has remained embroiled in conflict since 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa. The takeover prompted a Saudi-led military intervention in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized authorities.
The prolonged fighting has triggered one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies, leaving millions of Yemenis reliant on humanitarian aid.
The discussions covered relations between the two countries and joint efforts to counter the Houthi movement, according to Yemen’s Foreign Ministry.
The ministers also addressed the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Taiz, southwestern Yemen, where the Houthis continue to impose a siege.
Doughty reiterated Britain's commitment to supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government, the ministry said.
Yemen has remained embroiled in conflict since 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa. The takeover prompted a Saudi-led military intervention in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized authorities.
The prolonged fighting has triggered one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies, leaving millions of Yemenis reliant on humanitarian aid.
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