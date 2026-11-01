Venezuelan Strike on ELN Camp Near Colombia Border Kills Dozen
(MENAFN) At least 19 people have reportedly died following an alleged Venezuelan military airstrike targeting a camp operated by the National Liberation Army (ELN) near the country's border with Colombia, according to reports.
The reported bombing occurred on Friday in Buena Vista del Meta, located in Venezuela's Apure state near the Colombian frontier. Former Venezuelan lawmaker Juan Francisco Garcia Escalona provided details of the alleged operation.
Garcia Escalona, who heads the Apure branch of human rights organization Fundaredes, said he had received accounts from individuals describing a military operation in the area.
Initial information indicated that nine bodies had been taken to San Fernando de Apure, the state capital, for forensic examinations. Another 10 victims were reportedly still at the location, while an unknown number of injured individuals were said to have crossed the border into Colombia.
People living in Puerto Paez also reportedly shared names and identification information believed to have been recovered from the site. However, authorities have not yet officially established the identities of those killed.
Venezuelan human rights advocate and military affairs specialist Rocio San Miguel also referenced reports of the suspected strike against an ELN facility in Buena Vista del Meta in a post on X.
The incident comes as reports of armed confrontations have emerged from several areas along Venezuela's border in recent weeks.
The reported bombing occurred on Friday in Buena Vista del Meta, located in Venezuela's Apure state near the Colombian frontier. Former Venezuelan lawmaker Juan Francisco Garcia Escalona provided details of the alleged operation.
Garcia Escalona, who heads the Apure branch of human rights organization Fundaredes, said he had received accounts from individuals describing a military operation in the area.
Initial information indicated that nine bodies had been taken to San Fernando de Apure, the state capital, for forensic examinations. Another 10 victims were reportedly still at the location, while an unknown number of injured individuals were said to have crossed the border into Colombia.
People living in Puerto Paez also reportedly shared names and identification information believed to have been recovered from the site. However, authorities have not yet officially established the identities of those killed.
Venezuelan human rights advocate and military affairs specialist Rocio San Miguel also referenced reports of the suspected strike against an ELN facility in Buena Vista del Meta in a post on X.
The incident comes as reports of armed confrontations have emerged from several areas along Venezuela's border in recent weeks.
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