Rahul Gandhi Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar Will Go To 'Jail' Over 'Vote Chori'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday headlined the INDIA bloc's rally here to demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, vowing to save democracy and the Constitution by ensuring that the poll panel Chief faces trial and goes to jail for "vote chori".

Addressing the bloc's 'Dilli Chalo' rally, Rahul Gandhi said the "theft" by Gyanesh Kumar is not a normal theft.

"The vote chori carried out by him (CEC Gyanesh Kumar) is of the 'rarest of rare' category in legal terms," he added.

Accusing the CEC of executing vote theft using EVMs and removal of 13.5 crore names from electoral rolls, Rahul Gandhi said, "What Gyanesh Kumar has done for PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah tantamounts to treason and theft of the voice of every citizen."

He added that apart from the CEC, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will also have to face consequences for attacking the Constitution and democracy.

"While Home Minister Shah announces that PM Modi is not going anywhere, we want to tell them that we will not let them )PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah) go anywhere till they face the consequences of their acts," Rahul Gandhi said while making insinuations about rigging in 2024 Lok Sabha and several Assembly polls.

He said the large gathering at Ramlila Maidan represents the voice of youth, farmers and workers who have sent a strong message to those doing "Vote chori" that they will fight and defeat them.

"The people who have gathered here are sending the message that no matter who you are or how powerful and wealthy you are, you are not bigger than the Constitution. The Constitution is supreme," Rahul Gandhi said, describing the gathering as a collective show of strength to save democracy.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that CEC Gyanesh Kumar, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are experiencing sleepless nights due to their collective sin of "vote chori" and the imminent consequences that they will face.

"The Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar have attacked the soul, democracy and Constitution of the nation but we will not tolerate this," Rahul Gandhi said, adding that the citizens do not want a nation of hatred, violence or a country controlled by a few wealthy people.

He accused the Union government and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of controlling national institutions and government agencies.

Claiming that he has no enemies and that he believes in brotherhood and non-violence, Rahul Gandhi revived his favourite catchline "Mohabat ki Dukan", assuring the thousands of supporters at the venue that "Mohabat ki Dukan is about to reopen soon".