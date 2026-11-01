Ben-Gvir Draws Criticism Within Likud Over Arab Voter Mobilization
(MENAFN) Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has come under criticism from within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, with a senior party figure accusing him of weakening the governing bloc by encouraging greater participation among Arab voters, according to reports.
Shimon Boker, a member of Likud’s central committee, said Ben-Gvir’s repeated provocative actions had damaged the bloc’s electoral position while contributing to gains by Arab political parties.
Voter participation in Rahat, the country’s largest Bedouin city, reportedly approached 80%, highlighting a strong turnout among residents.
Rami, a longtime Likud supporter who monitored the voting process in Rahat, said many residents were deeply dissatisfied with Ben-Gvir. He argued that this resentment prompted voters to oppose Netanyahu’s political camp.
Rahat Mayor Talal al-Krenawi praised the high participation, describing it as a reflection of the community’s influence and determination. Local residents pointed to government demolitions of homes and statements made by Ben-Gvir as major factors behind their voting decisions.
However, a representative of Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party dismissed the accusations, arguing that the minister should not be held responsible for Arab citizens choosing to participate in elections.
Following the completion of the vote count, Netanyahu’s bloc secured 53 seats, while the opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot obtained 48. Arab parties achieved a record result of 19 seats.
Despite the results, neither side reached the 61 seats required to form a parliamentary majority in Israel’s 120-seat Knesset.
Shimon Boker, a member of Likud’s central committee, said Ben-Gvir’s repeated provocative actions had damaged the bloc’s electoral position while contributing to gains by Arab political parties.
Voter participation in Rahat, the country’s largest Bedouin city, reportedly approached 80%, highlighting a strong turnout among residents.
Rami, a longtime Likud supporter who monitored the voting process in Rahat, said many residents were deeply dissatisfied with Ben-Gvir. He argued that this resentment prompted voters to oppose Netanyahu’s political camp.
Rahat Mayor Talal al-Krenawi praised the high participation, describing it as a reflection of the community’s influence and determination. Local residents pointed to government demolitions of homes and statements made by Ben-Gvir as major factors behind their voting decisions.
However, a representative of Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party dismissed the accusations, arguing that the minister should not be held responsible for Arab citizens choosing to participate in elections.
Following the completion of the vote count, Netanyahu’s bloc secured 53 seats, while the opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot obtained 48. Arab parties achieved a record result of 19 seats.
Despite the results, neither side reached the 61 seats required to form a parliamentary majority in Israel’s 120-seat Knesset.
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