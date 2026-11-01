FBI Confirms North Korea Stole Over $6B In Record Crypto Heist, Binance Replenishes 90% Of Funds Stolen



BNB edged up over 1% on Sunday after the FBI said North Korea was behind the theft of more than $6 billion from Binance.

The FBI said hackers were converting the stolen funds mainly into Ethereum and urged crypto firms to block linked addresses. Binance restored withdrawals for Bitcoin, plus USDC, USDT, ETH and BNB on Ethereum and BNB Smart Chain, with more to follow.

BNB (BNB) edged higher on Sunday after the FBI said North Korea was behind the theft of more than $6 billion from Binance, and the exchange began restoring withdrawals for major tokens.

The FBI said on Saturday that North Korea was responsible for stealing more than $6 billion in virtual assets from Binance "on or about October 29, 2026." It calls this North Korean hacking activity "TraderTraitor." The FBI said the hackers were converting the stolen assets mainly into Ethereum (ETH).

It expected them to launder the funds further through decentralized finance (DeFi) and instant swap services. The bureau, along with the Secret Service and the IRS, urged exchanges, node operators, and other crypto firms to block transactions linked to the attackers' addresses.

BNB's price was up over 2% over the past 24 hours, trading around $711. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BNB remained in the 'bullish' zone, while chatter around it stayed at 'high' levels over the past day.

Ethereum's price was trading around $2,269, up over 1% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BNB remained in the 'bearish' zone, while chatter around it stayed at 'normal' levels over the past day.

Withdrawals Return

Binance said it had reopened withdrawals in phases, starting with the Bitcoin (BTC) network. It has since restored USD Coin (USDC), Tether's USDT and ETH on Ethereum, and USDC, USDT and BNB on BNB Smart Chain.

"We will continue to restore additional assets and networks in phases following the completion of our security checks," the exchange said.

Binance also said it had replenished about 90% of the stolen crypto. The money came from its corporate treasury, part of its futures insurance fund and its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU).

"Binance will absorb the financial impact of these stolen funds, not our users," it said.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao thanked the FBI, Secret Service and IRS for help with "tracking, freezing, etc.,” while adding that a lot of the credit for Bitcoin not falling more goes to these agencies.

Read also: <Bitcoin Looks Like A 'Relative Dud' Against Gold And US Treasuries, Says Bloomberg's Mike McGlone

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