EPFO Marks 74Th Foundation Day With Renewed Commitment To The Workforce

EPFO Celebrates 74th Foundation Day

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) celebrated its 74th Foundation Day on Sunday at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, marking its journey from a statutory provident fund organisation to one of India's foremost social security institutions, with a renewed commitment to technology-enabled service delivery, compassion in governance and the welfare of millions of workers and pensioners.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted that over its 74-year journey, EPFO has emerged as a trusted institution for the workforce of the country. Mandaviya noted that the trust reposed in the Organisation is reflected in the ₹32 lakh crore corpus accumulated through contributions from more than 8 crore members, made possible by the dedication, hard work and commitment of the EPFO workforce.

Focus on Compassionate Governance and Technology

Emphasising that social security must be driven by human sensitivity, Mandaviya stressed that every concern and grievance of workers must be addressed with compassion and empathy, viewing each worker with the respect and dignity they deserve as nation-builders. Commending the relentless efforts behind technological transformations like CITES 2.01, he called upon every official to focus on the welfare of the worker at the last mile.

Union Minister Mandaviya urged officials to take inspiration from the 'Panch Pran' articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Seva is our sanskaar," Mandaviya underlined, and encouraged all to contribute towards accomplishing the goal of Viksit Bharat. The Union Minister urged officials to focus on worker-centric innovations across domains in the run-up to EPFO's 75th year, adapting, building resilience, and evolving processes in tandem with changing times. He also extended Diwali greetings and wished for the light of success and prosperity in the lives of all EPFO officials, members and beneficiaries.

Strengthening Social Security Frameworks

The Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Chandra Bhushan Kumar stated that EPFO, in over seven decades of service to the nation, has laid the foundation of and strengthened India's social security framework, creating a model worth emulating for coming generations. He emphasised that social protection and labour reforms must reach not just the organised sector, but unorganised sector workers at the last mile, noting that EPFO sets an example of how to achieve this through institutionalised processes.

Observing that the day provides an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come and how far we have to go, he stressed that reform is a continuous process and requires constant evolution in the current digital age in order to effectively solve the common man's problems. He called upon officials associated with these reforms to adapt their mindset and perspective in tandem, prioritising accessibility and ease of living for beneficiaries as collective efforts continue toward attaining the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Future Outlook and Institutional Growth

In his address, the Central Provident Fund Commissioner reflected on EPFO's 74-year journey, from the founding commitment of 1952 to its present role as a national social security institution serving approximately 8 crore contributory members and 85 lakh pensioners, while safeguarding a retirement corpus of nearly Rs. 32 lakh crore. He acknowledged the contribution of officers and employees across the country, whose efforts have sustained service delivery while the Organisation has undergone significant technological and administrative transformation.

Improving Service Delivery and Accessibility

Highlighting the need to make EPFO more accessible, reliable and humane, he emphasised that institutional trust is built through every claim settled, every pension delivered and every family supported during difficult times. He reiterated that the ultimate measure of EPFO's success must be the confidence and security experienced by its members and pensioners.

The impact of EPFO's technological transformation through CITES 2.01 was also showcased. A significant improvement in claim settlement was highlighted, with the average settlement time declining to 2.57 days in October 2026. The improvement reflects the Organisation's continuing efforts to make access to provident fund savings faster and more convenient for members.

EPF subscribers will be able to access their PF balance, latest five transactions and passbook information through EPFO's verified WhatsApp service, besides receiving personalised guidance and assistance in completing PMVBRY-related requirements. This will make routine services accessible through a familiar mobile platform and reduce the need to visit EPFO offices.

Subscribers with Aadhaar-verified inoperative EPF accounts with balances up to ₹1,000 will not be required to file individual claims. EPFO will initiate settlement automatically after prescribed identity and bank-account verification, facilitating transfer of eligible dues to rightful beneficiaries. Approximately one lakh accounts involving ₹5 crore are expected to benefit.

The 74th Foundation Day reaffirmed a common vision emerging from the addresses of the leadership that the transformation of EPFO must ultimately translate into greater security, dignity and confidence for every worker and pensioner. As the Organisation moves forward, its endeavour will be to combine technological advancement with human sensitivity, wider social security coverage with dependable service, and institutional efficiency with compassion in governance. The journey of EPFO is not merely a story of institutional growth, but it is a continuing commitment to ensure that the fruits of a worker's years of labour translate into security, dignity and peace of mind for the worker and the family.

Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment and Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central Provident Fund Commissioner, Members of the Central Board of Trustees, workers, employers and other stakeholders also graced the occasion.

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