Telangana Dalit Youth Dies By Suicide, Note Blames Cops, Doctors Of Harassment Over Scorpion Sting

A 25-year-old man died by suicide hours after being taken to a police station following an alleged disturbance at RIMS hospital in Telangana's Adilabad. The young man, identified as Kamle Rahul, reportedly left behind a suicide note holding police personnel and hospital staff responsible for his death, triggering protests by Dalit organisations demanding justice for his family.

The incident sparked outrage on Thursday, when leaders of several Dalit organisations staged a protest outside the RIMS director's chamber, demanding strict action against those allegedly responsible for Rahul's death.

Rahul, a resident of Divyangula Colony in Adilabad town, had recently returned to his hometown after working as a private employee in Maharashtra.

On Wednesday night, he visited RIMS hospital complaining that he had been stung by a scorpion and sought immediate medical attention. However, doctors and hospital staff reportedly noticed that he was under the influence of alcohol and allegedly creating a disturbance on the premises.

Following a complaint from RIMS officials, two personnel from the Two Town police station were alerted. A police team subsequently reached the hospital and took Rahul to the police station.

According to Two Town Sub-Inspector K Pranay Kumar, Rahul was insisting that doctors treat him for a scorpion sting before they could examine him and determine whether he had been bitten by a scorpion or another insect. Although swelling was reportedly observed, his behaviour allegedly led to a disturbance at the hospital.

"The police brought him to the station after he received treatment. He was counselled and later handed over to his father. He then returned home," Pranay Kumar told TOI.

However, Rahul later died by suicide at his residence. In a note reportedly recovered after his death, he blamed the police and medical staff for his decision, raising questions.

His death triggered protests by Dalit organisation leaders on Thursday, who staged a dharna outside the RIMS director's chamber. The protesters demanded that a case be registered against those responsible and called for justice for Rahul's grieving family.

Meanwhile, Adilabad One Town police have registered a case of suicide and launched an investigation.