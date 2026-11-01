6,233 Tribal Devotees, 650 Villages: Nashik Sets Guinness World Record With Grand Godavari Aarti

Thousands of glowing lamps illuminated the banks of the Godavari River in Maharashtra's Nashik as 6,233 tribal devotees came together to perform a synchronised aarti, setting a new Guinness World Record. The grand ceremony, attended by President Droupadi Murmu, brought together participants from around 650 villages in a spectacular display of faith, tradition and cultural unity.

The historic Godavari Aarti was organised as part of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela celebrations, which commenced on October 31 following a ceremonial flag-hoisting event. The mass prayer ceremony emerged as one of the major highlights of the celebrations, drawing tribal communities from across the region.

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President Droupadi Murmu attended the sacred Maha Godavari Aarti in Nashik and prayed for the progress and well-being of all. President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 31, 2026

The record was achieved when 6,233 devotees simultaneously performed the aarti, holding illuminated lamps and following the same ritual in coordination. Organisers received a registration certificate from Guinness World Records, officially recognising the achievement.

The participation of devotees from approximately 650 tribal villages made the event particularly significant. Thousands of participants raised their lamps together along the riverbank, transforming the Godavari riverfront into a magnificent spectacle of devotion. The ceremony also highlighted the spiritual traditions and cultural identity of tribal communities.

President Droupadi Murmu attended the event and shared her experience on X. In a post from her official account, she wrote: "President Droupadi Murmu attended the sacred Maha Godavari Aarti in Nashik and prayed for the progress and well-being of all."

Maharashtra Governor, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present at the occasion.

The achievement adds another milestone to Nashik's preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The city reportedly secured two world records within a week, making the celebrations even more remarkable.

Beyond the Guinness recognition, the massive gathering showcased how religious traditions can bring together communities across hundreds of villages. The collective Godavari Aarti has given Nashik an international spotlight while celebrating the region's rich tribal heritage and spiritual legacy.