Severe Rainfall Triggers Emergency Measures on Ecuador’s Santa Cruz Island
(MENAFN) Torrential rain has caused widespread disruption on Ecuador’s Santa Cruz Island in the Galapagos archipelago, leaving one person dead, two others unaccounted for and approximately 80 residents evacuated from affected areas. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in response to the situation, according to reports.
The fatality was recorded in the Bellavista area, while the two people reported missing were last accounted for in the Divino Niño sector, according to an emergency assessment.
Flooding affected several communities across the island, including Bellavista and Santa Rosa in the central highlands, as well as Miramar, Aguacatal and La Cascada along the coast. The heavy downpour also caused a residential building to collapse in Miramar and damaged electricity infrastructure.
Around 80 residents were relocated to the Santa Cruz Sports Coliseum, which has been prepared to accommodate people displaced by the severe weather.
Commercial flights at the airport on Baltra Island were temporarily halted, although the facility continued to operate for emergency aircraft and flights carrying humanitarian supplies.
Several roads were also affected, with significant disruptions reported on the route between Puerto Ayora and Bellavista. Residents were advised to limit their movements and avoid unnecessary journeys.
The Galapagos Government Council mobilized heavy equipment and trucks to assist with evacuations and provide support to affected communities. The response is being coordinated with the Cantonal Emergency Operations Committee.
The fatality was recorded in the Bellavista area, while the two people reported missing were last accounted for in the Divino Niño sector, according to an emergency assessment.
Flooding affected several communities across the island, including Bellavista and Santa Rosa in the central highlands, as well as Miramar, Aguacatal and La Cascada along the coast. The heavy downpour also caused a residential building to collapse in Miramar and damaged electricity infrastructure.
Around 80 residents were relocated to the Santa Cruz Sports Coliseum, which has been prepared to accommodate people displaced by the severe weather.
Commercial flights at the airport on Baltra Island were temporarily halted, although the facility continued to operate for emergency aircraft and flights carrying humanitarian supplies.
Several roads were also affected, with significant disruptions reported on the route between Puerto Ayora and Bellavista. Residents were advised to limit their movements and avoid unnecessary journeys.
The Galapagos Government Council mobilized heavy equipment and trucks to assist with evacuations and provide support to affected communities. The response is being coordinated with the Cantonal Emergency Operations Committee.
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