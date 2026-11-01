Yemen, UK Discuss Houthi Threat, Escalating Crisis in Taiz
(MENAFN) Yemeni Foreign Minister Afrah al-Zouba met with UK Middle East and North Africa Minister Stephen Doughty on Sunday on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue 2026, holding discussions on the latest political and security developments in Yemen.
The talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and coordinating efforts to counter the Houthis, according to a statement issued by Yemen’s Foreign Ministry.
Both officials also addressed the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Taiz, southwestern Yemen, where residents continue to face the consequences of a siege imposed by the Houthi group.
Doughty reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government, the ministry said.
Yemen has remained locked in conflict since 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa. The takeover prompted a Saudi-led military intervention in March 2015 aimed at restoring the internationally recognized government.
Years of fighting have triggered one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies, leaving millions of Yemenis reliant on humanitarian aid for their basic needs.
The talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and coordinating efforts to counter the Houthis, according to a statement issued by Yemen’s Foreign Ministry.
Both officials also addressed the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Taiz, southwestern Yemen, where residents continue to face the consequences of a siege imposed by the Houthi group.
Doughty reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government, the ministry said.
Yemen has remained locked in conflict since 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa. The takeover prompted a Saudi-led military intervention in March 2015 aimed at restoring the internationally recognized government.
Years of fighting have triggered one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies, leaving millions of Yemenis reliant on humanitarian aid for their basic needs.
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