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Mint Explainer Hope Or Heartbreak: What Will COP31 Deliver?

Mint Explainer Hope Or Heartbreak: What Will COP31 Deliver?


Date: 2026-11-01 06:31:07

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The United Nations (UN) annual climate summit opens next week amid energy turmoil, wars, soaring food prices and an intensifying El Niño. As nearly 200 countries gather in Antalya, Türkiye, climate finance, fossil fuels and the burden of global warming will dominate the agenda. Here's what to expect.

What is on the agenda?

The 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31), scheduled for 9-20 November, will run on two tracks.

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Live Mint

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