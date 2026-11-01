Akhilesh Yadav Responsible For Azam Khan's Arrest, Says UP Minister OP Rajbhar

MENAFN - IANS) Ambedkar Nagar, Nov 1 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday held Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav responsible for the arrest of senior party leader Azam Khan.

He also responded to the alleged religious conversion case at King George's Medical University (KGMU) and remarks by SP leader S.T. Hasan questioning the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Speaking to reporters about the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action against Azam Khan, Rajbhar said the cases against the SP leader stemmed from alleged irregularities during the previous Samajwadi Party government.

“Several things were done against him during the Samajwadi Party government. He is now facing the consequences of those actions. As far as Jauhar University is concerned, proper accounts should have been maintained for the money spent on constructing buildings on government land. Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister at the time and should have had the land registered in the name of the educational institution. The action is being taken on the orders of the High Court. The High Court has ordered the demolition of buildings constructed on government properties. How is the government responsible for this?” Rajbhar said.

“Akhilesh Yadav is responsible for Azam Khan's arrest. The ED must have arrested him in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Those who engaged in looting during their time in power, including Akhilesh Yadav and his associates, will be caught. Why should we be the ones to be blamed?” the minister said.

Responding to allegations levelled by Akhilesh Yadav over Azam Khan's arrest, Rajbhar questioned why the SP chief remained free while Khan and former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati were in jail in connection with cases he referred to.

“If Akhilesh Yadav stops meeting leaders at night, these people will also end up in jail. Azam Khan and Gayatri Prajapati are in jail in connection with the same case. Why, then, is Akhilesh Yadav still outside?” he added.

On the alleged religious conversion case at KGMU, Rajbhar called for an investigation and said action should be taken against those found guilty.

“If people are involved in such activities, there should be an investigation. If they are found guilty, action should be taken against them. A criminal can emerge from anywhere, whether from a village, a city or any other place. Criminals are not found only in forests. People promote the culture they believe in, and when such activities come to light and an investigation is conducted, action is taken against those responsible.” Rajbhar said.

The minister also criticised SP leader S.T. Hasan over his remarks concerning the birthplace of Lord Ram, questioning his knowledge and educational background.

“S.T. Hasan should have knowledge before making allegations. The whole world knows, and the entire country knows. If he is not well-educated, he should study again. After studying, he will understand where Lord Ram was born. People across the country gained knowledge by watching the television serial 'Ramayan', yet they continue to remain ignorant. He only studies in madrasas and learns Urdu. He has not studied much beyond that. If he had studied more, he would have had the necessary knowledge,” he added.