Tamil Nadu Home Guard Beaten To Death For Asking 3 Men To Stop Drinking In Public

A 48-year-old home guard, who was brutally assaulted by three men for confronting them over drinking alcohol in public in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district, succumbed to his injuries at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Saturday night. The incident took place on October 29, when the home guard was on patrol duty with a police constable.

The three accused had allegedly attacked the two personnel after they questioned their public consumption of alcohol near a temple. While all three men were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said murder charges would now be added following the home guard's death.

The deceased was identified as C Venkatesan, 48, a resident of Nakkambadi near Sendurai in Ariyalur district. On the night of October 29, Venkatesan was accompanying police constable Rajakannan, 32, on a two-wheeler as part of a mobile patrol within the limits of Thalavai police station.

During the patrol, the duo spotted three men allegedly consuming alcohol near a temple and questioned them. However, the men, who were reportedly under the influence of alcohol, refused to leave the spot and turned violent, allegedly assaulting the two personnel. The attackers also reportedly pelted stones at them, leaving Venkatesan with serious head injuries.

"Venkatesan was first admitted to Ariyalur government hospital and was later referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for intensive care. He sustained facial bone fractures in the assault. His condition deteriorated and he died at the hospital on Saturday night," S Selvakumar, Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur, told TOI.

Police constable Rajakannan, who also sustained injuries during the attack, is currently stable.

Venkatesan is survived by his two children - a son studying in Class VIII and a daughter in Class VI. His wife had passed away a few years ago. Following his death, his mother, C Kanagavalli, has appealed to the government to provide an appointment to one of the family members and financial assistance to ensure her grandchildren's education is not disrupted.

Ariyalur police said they would recommend financial compensation for the bereaved family, over and above the statutory solatium.

Meanwhile, the three accused identified as Mathivanan, 26, Thamaraikannan, 24, and Parithi, 25 will now face murder charges in connection with the case, police said.