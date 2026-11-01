SSB Chief Sanjay Singhal Assumes Additional Charge As ITBP Director

SSB Chief Sanjay Singhal Takes Charge of ITBP

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Director General Sanjay Singhal on Sunday assumed additional charge as chief of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). He succeeds Shatrujeet Kapur, who superannuated on October 31 after a distinguished career in public service. The 1993-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer assumed additional charge as Director General of the ITBP, in accordance with the orders of the Central Government. On assuming charge at Force Headquarters, Singhal took the salute and inspected the ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Professional Background and Experience

Singhal brings over three decades of experience in policing, administration and national security. During his distinguished career, Singhal has held several key assignments in the Uttar Pradesh Police and served with the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Kosovo from May 2002 to June 2003. He has previously served in ITBP as Deputy Inspector General, Sector Headquarters, Dehradun, and Inspector General, Eastern Frontier, handling important responsibilities relating to border security, intelligence and operational management.

Awards and Strategic Expertise

He subsequently served as Special Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) and is currently serving as Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). In recognition of his distinguished service, Singhal has been conferred with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Kathin Sewa Medal and United Nations Medal for his service in Kosovo. With his extensive experience in state policing, international peacekeeping and border guarding forces, Singhal brings valuable operational and administrative expertise to the leadership of ITBP, a premier Central Armed Police Force entrusted with guarding the India-China border and performing vital internal security and national security duties. (ANI)

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