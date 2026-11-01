Suriya Unveils A Laid Back Police Avatar In The Trailer For Scene

Suriya Unveils New Cop Avatar in Scene Trailer

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 1 (ANI): The trailer of Suriya's upcoming crime comedy 'Scene' has given fans a glimpse of a very different cop avatar of the actor. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film features Suriya as a police officer who seems least interested in doing his job and has no plans of returning to the force.

The trailer, which was unveiled by the makers on Saturday, opens with Suriya's character, DSP Inbaraj, relaxing at home after resigning from the police force. Unlike his popular cop avatar in director Hari's 'Singam' franchise, Inbaraj appears laid-back and uninterested in the world around him. Murder. Mystery. Madness... and a whole lot of laughter! Enjoy #Scene in theatres with friends and family! ▶️ With Love from us to you ❤️ In cinemas from 6th Nov 2026! #DiwaliRelease #JithuMadhavan #Jyotika #NazriyaFahadh #Naslen @sushintdt #VineethAugustian #AjmalSabu #JayshreeDamodharan @rajsekarpandian @ZhagaramOffl @2D_ENTPVTLTD @SakthiFilmFctry @SonyMusicSouth - Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 31, 2026

Inbaraj's Humorous Departure from Duty

In one of the opening scenes, when Alexa asks him what mood he wants his music to match, he casually replies,“Any mood.” He is later seen cooking an omelette and playing with a stress ball while other police officers try to convince him to return to work. Things take a humorous turn when the officers tell him that they have orders to bring him back to the police station. Inbaraj does not resist and is eventually carried out of his house by fellow officers. Even as they take him down the stairs, he continues smoking without appearing bothered. When his senior officer questions his decision to resign at the peak of his career, Inbaraj says that he wants to join politics. The scene has also drawn attention as it brings to mind actor Vijay, who stepped away from films to focus on his political career.

Cast and Production Details

Apart from Suriya, the film also stars Nazriya Nazim Fahadh in a lead role. Actors Anandraj, Lal and Raj Priyan are also part of the cast. 'Scene' is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the banner of Zhagaram Studios. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali.

Meanwhile, Suriya was last seen in Venky Atluri's romantic drama 'Vishwanath & Sons', which also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar and Rajiv Menon. The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a successful industrialist who embraces fatherhood through surrogacy and develops a close bond with a medical student named Maddy. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix. (ANI)

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