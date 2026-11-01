BJP MP Anurag Thakur Slams Congress Over Protests In National Capital

Anurag Thakur Slams Congress Over Delhi Protests

November 1 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur has strongly criticised the Congress and opposition parties over their protests in the national capital, accusing them of attempting to create political instability and spread anarchy in the country. He asserted that India's democratic institutions remain strong and that the people would never allow the country to become like Bangladesh, Nepal, Libya or Syria. Thakur highlighted India's economic progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that the country had become the world's fourth-largest economy and would continue to advance in the coming years.

"They assassinated the Constitution, assassinated Sikhs, and now they have set out to assassinate democracy and spread anarchy. But the people of the country will never let India become Bangladesh, Nepal, Libya, or Syria. India's democracy is strong, and under Modi ji's leadership, India has become the fourth-largest economy in the world, and will move forward even more now," he said.

Accusations Against Himachal Congress

Commenting on the protests in Delhi, Thakur referred to the gathering outside Himachal Bhawan, where protesters had assembled and raised slogans. He questioned the performance of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its electoral guarantees and was now organising protests in the national capital to avoid accountability for its governance.

"The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has failed to deliver anything, and its guarantees have fallen flat. Now, to avoid being held accountable here, they have gone to Delhi. They should ask what happened to Priyanka Gandhi's guarantees and Rahul Gandhi's guarantees. This political drama by the Congress is not acceptable to the people of the country." he said.

Foreign Toolkit Allegations

When asked about allegations of a foreign toolkit being used against the government, Thakur maintained that the opposition could not challenge the government through its own strength. "Foreign toolkit, foreign money, foreign forces, foreign friends. The opposition would never dare to think about toppling the government in India using their strength," he said.

Thakur dismissed the opposition's demonstration as political drama, asserting that it would not yield any results. "It's just drama from Congress and the opposition; nothing is going to come of it. Nothing will happen. The people of this country are watching," he said.

Response to Voter Roll Concerns

Responding to questions concerning allegations of voter deletions from electoral rolls, Thakur defended the removal of ineligible entries. "If a dead person's vote was deleted, then a dead person's vote should be deleted. If someone has moved, their vote should be deleted; duplicate votes should be deleted. The vote of someone who isn't present at home should be deleted, and that's exactly what's happening. If 13 crore people's votes had been deleted, there would have been a massive uproar in India, brother, but that's not the case," he stated.

The remarks come as Opposition leaders and thousands of supporters from across the country have converged at Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' protest march and intensified their demand for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's immediate resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and alleged deletions from electoral rolls. (ANI)

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