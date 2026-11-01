Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Elimination Row: Rohit Fans Question Nagarjuna, Demand Justice On Social Media

The elimination of Rohit from Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has caused a lot of controversy, and many people are doubting Nagarjuna and his decision to eliminate him.

Social media platforms are all abuzz about the rumors of Rohit being out of the show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10. It has become difficult for dedicated fans and viewers to accept that their favorite contestant is out of the game. Many angry people have started questioning the voting process.

#JusticeForRohit Hashtag Rules The Platform

The elimination of the eighth week has become a major controversy. Fans are very disappointed as they thought that Rohit would be the champion of the show. #BiggBossTelugu10, #JusticeForRohit, and #RohitNaidu are some popular hashtags on X (previously Twitter).

The rumors were quite strong regarding the possibility of double elimination with Jhansi and Rohit this week. The makers have brought a big surprise when Jhansi was out of the house. Bigg Boss has asked the contestants inside the house to point out one unfit contestant, and most of them pointed at Rohit. The fans are protesting against this process of elimination as the makers have totally ignored the public voting.

Fan Demands Transparency

Rohit is very popular outside the house. Even recently, he has won some of the unofficial polls on the internet. Fans feel that the makers have done great injustice by giving priority to the decision of the contestants over audience votes. The viewers are questioning the relevance of doing public voting when it doesn't matter. We can see slogans such as 'Justice for Rohit' and 'Ban Bigg Boss Telugu 10' on X. It is alleged that the makers have been targeting Rohit from the beginning of the show.

The constant elimination debate has finally caught up to host Nagarjuna. Many internet users are describing the hosting of Nagarjuna over the weekend as totally one-sided. Fans are frustrated because Nagarjuna did not help Rohit when he needed to. However, some viewers have come out in defense of the host. They feel that Nagarjuna is just doing his job according to the house activities each week. It was previously reported that Nagarjuna had questioned the conduct of contestants like Rohit and Trigun. The furious fans are now connecting both incidents.

However, the latest rumors state that the makers have sent him to the secret room rather than allowing him to go home. Currently, social media platforms are divided with this new rumor as well. Some people feel that the makers want to give him a second chance while some say that he had outright rejected going to the secret room. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official episode.

A Big Headache For Makers

Fans of Rohit are continuously supporting him and protesting against the management. On the other hand, some netizens are criticizing his gameplay and attitude towards the other housemates. In the end, the whole elimination drama has become a big headache for the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 makers. Do audience votes really matter? Or do the decisions of the housemates carry more weight?