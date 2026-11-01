Gippy Grewal And Honey Singh Mourn Death Of Divit Auluck In Jalandhar

Tragic Demise of Divit Auluck

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], November 1 (ANI): Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal expressed grief over the sudden demise of Divit Auluck, son of Dinesh Olak, owner of music label Speed Records. In an Instagram post, Gippy paid his heartfelt condolences. "I am deeply heartbroken and saddened by the Tragic loss of my beloved nephew Divit Auluck. There are no words that can express the pain of losing. May Waheguru bless your soul with eternal peace and give Dinesh Bhaji and the entire Auluck family the strength and courage to bear this loss. Waheguru," he posted.

Accident Details and Reactions

Road Accident in Jalandhar

Reportedly, Divit Auluck was killed in a road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab, early Sunday. Divit lost his life along with his friend Aarav Talwar in the accident that happened near 3:30 am on Sunday.

Honey Singh Shares Condolences

Earlier in the day, Punjabi singer Honey Singh also reacted to the news. Expressing shock, Honey Singh on Instagram wrote, "Its dark decade for me Loss of my nephew Is Devastating Bhole nath mehr Mehr Mehr @dineshauluck." More details regarding the accident are awaited. (ANI)

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